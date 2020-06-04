The Denver Fair has been canceled.

The board of directors of the fair shared the news Wednesday night.

“This decision was made due to the Corona Virus Pandemic (sic) and our concern for the health and safety of our many fair patrons, participants, and dedicated volunteers,” says fair president Dennis Worley in a statement.

The fair was scheduled for Sept. 15-19. Fair organizers say they hope Pennsylvania will move to the green phase of reopening by then. However, the green phase will limit events like fairs to 250 people.

“The Green phase would also include additional requirements and restrictions that would be impossible to enforce,” fair organizers said.

The Denver Fair started in the 1980s. It usually is the second fair of the season, after Elizabethtown Fair, which also has been canceled. New Holland Farmers Fair has been canceled as well.

Opinions about the cancellation were mixed on Facebook.

“I'm sad there won't be a fair this year, but I'm glad that this tough decision was made. It will help keep people healthy and alive,” wrote LeeAnne Crooks.

“I think that decision was made too soon. This isn't what the media and CDC would have us believe,” writes Chris Burd.

The 2021 Denver Fair is scheduled for Sept. 14-18.