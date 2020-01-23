A medieval suit of armor was the star of a multi-million auction in Lancaster County earlier this month.

Morphy's, a Denver auction house known for its antique offerings, hosted an auction of the Susquehanna Collection, which included early Pennsylvania antiques, 18th century firearms and European heirlooms on Jan. 16.

The collections' pieces sold for a combined $2.3 million dollars.

A 16th-century composite suit of armor with a royal history was the top earner. It sold for $270,600.

Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy's Auctions, said in a press release that the suit created quite a bit of buzz in the lead-up to the auction.

“We were contacted by collectors from all over the world who wanted to bid on it," Morphy said. "They were very familiar with its provenance and importance.”

The Maximilian suit of armor dates back to roughly 1510 to 1520. It was assembled in the 1920s by Dr. Bashford Dean, the first president of the Arms & Armor Society and the first curator of the Arms & Armor Gallery at the Metropolitain Museum of Art.

The suit stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and is comprised of historically accurate period elements. Some of the pieces belonged to Carl, Prince of Prussia, and Prices Radziwill, Nieswiez Castle, Lithuania.

Two items with Lancaster times were in the collection as well. There was a flintlock rifle signed "J. Ferree," referencing a Lancaster County gunsmith who produced guns for the government during the Revolutionary War ($55,350). The collection also included "Mrs Gibson," a painting by Lancaster artist Jacob Eicholtz who was known for his romantic portraits ($19,200).

Other items include a pair of Revolutionary War flintlock pistols that belonged to Remington Arms Co. president R.H. Coleman ($110,700), a Jacob Kuntz-designed Kentucky rifle with the Pennsylvania state seal on its patchbox ($61,500), and a 1740 Philadelphia tall-case 8-day clock ($166,050).

For information about future auctions, visit morphyauctions.com.