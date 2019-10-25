Pizza might be the perfect food for sharing. But at Delta Pizza in Delta – a small community of around 700 people just over the Susquehanna River in southeastern York County – it’s more than just pizza that brings people together.

The restaurant, which is known locally for the devastating fire in 2013, is at the heart of the small community.

Owner Sal Ferranti’s warmth and generosity is evident not only in the pizza and traditional Italian dishes that customers rave about on the restaurant's Facebook page, but in the way he cares about the people in the community. That’s the reason the Reader’s Digest named Delta Pizza one of the 50 Nicest Places in America.

“I think that’s why we’re here,” said Ferranti. “We’re here to share and make life a little bit better for somebody else if we can.”

Ferranti was pleased that Delta was recognized as one of the 50 Nicest Places in America by Reader’s Digest in its November 2019 issue.

“Delta is a better place because of Sal,” Paula Bennington-Bollinger commented on the Reader's Digest website.

Ferranti is quick to spread the love to the rest of the community.

“We live in an awesome community,” said Ferranti. “Delta is a give-and-take community. People give a lot. It’s not just myself. It’s almost like a big family. It’s a small town and everybody kind of helps each other.”

It’s more than just being nice though. Ferranti is doing real things improve the lives of the people of Delta. Take for instance, the restaurant’s Take-a-Dollar-Leave-a-Dollar program where customers can contribute a dollar to provide a slice of pizza to someone in need – and the shop matches every dollar. There’s a board full of posted notes and if someone needs something to eat they can take one of the notes and get a slice of pizza.

The idea came to Ferranti when he was food shopping and was a few pennies short and the cashier told him to take a couple pennies to cover the difference.

"I thought imagine if I didn’t have that, how hard that would be," said Ferranti. "Everybody has tough times and I’ve noticed that people that have used the notes come back and they pay it back ten-fold – maybe not with food or money but they like to help out and work. And this is the whole thing with giving and receiving in the community.”

Ferranti said he also supports local entertainers by hosting events at the restaurant as well as fundraisers for families in need.

“Sometimes people just need a little bump,” said Ferranti. “And it’s nice and comforting for me if they come to my place and I’m sure it’s comforting for them to come here and get something warm to eat.”

Ferranti points out that the town welcomed his family and supported their business from the start. Ferranti’s family moved from Italy to the United States in 1984.

“We were literally looking for the American dream," he said. "We didn’t really have any contacts. We decided to drive from New Jersey to Little Italy in Baltimore to see if we could meet people and find resources and on the way back, we got lost and we ended up in Delta, Pennsylvania. It’s like the delta at the end of the river and we felt like this was our spot.”

Delta seems like a slice of Heaven, but six years ago, on the night before Halloween, Delta Pizza suffered a devastating fire. The building burned down and was declared a total loss. Seventy-five firefighters from 11 fire companies including Lancaster helped put out the fire, according to an article in the Baltimore Sun.

It was devastating for not only Ferranti, but for the entire town. The pizza shop is the center of town. People come there for lunch, for dinner, to socialize.

“People came from everywhere to help as much as they could,” said Ferranti. “It was an amazing thing. It was such an outpour from the community. Since that day, it’s one of my inspirations to give back as much as I can.”

Even the Amish community in Delta came out after the fire to help.

“I think it was a week before Christmas and I was building the building by myself with just a couple other people and I heard this rumble ... I thought it was thunder,” said Ferranti.

“I looked outside and I see a bunch of horses and Amish men," he said. "(T)hey donated one day’s worth of work to help to demolish the burnt building. It was so heartwarming that after I rebuilt, every year I go to an Amish family for a couple of days and show up and help them out. It’s about giving back what you can.”