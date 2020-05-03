As the pandemic shutdown continues its hold on our daily lives, an increasing number of local farms and indie food businesses are offering delivery for a variety of provisions, from greens to ground beef, beets to bagels. Since you can’t come to them, they will come to you, sometimes at no extra charge.

Farm to front door

With little to no wholesale business from restaurants, most of which are shuttered, here are three Lancaster farms that have pivoted to weekly delivery service for residential customers.

Who: Kristi and Devin Barto, Fifth Month Farm, Mount Joy.

What: A rotating lineup based on what the Bartos are harvesting. The most recent list featured a variety of greens, including spinach, baby kale and mixed salad greens, plus watermelon radishes, cilantro, leeks and vegetable plant starts.

When: Friday delivery; orders must be placed by Wednesday at noon.

Cost: A la carte pricing; minimum $15 order, with $5 delivery fee.

Coming soon: Spring carrots, sugar snap peas, strawberries, says Kristi Barto, plus more plant starts, including herbs such as basil, sage and thyme and some harder to find plants, such as anise hyssop, habanada peppers and lemon cucumbers.

More info: You can sign up to receive the weekly email and produce list at fifthmonthfarm.com.

Who: Alex Wenger, Fields Edge Research Farm, Lititz.

What: An as-it-harvests box for a set price. Wenger posts a photo of the weekly offering on his Instagram account. The most recent box included game bird (duck, quail, chukar) eggs, wild ramps, edible flowers, microgreens, wheat berries and salad mix seeds. Recipes are included, and are tested based on the amounts in the box, Wenger told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email. “If folks want to follow the recipes, they can cook a pretty big meal from one box,” Wenger wrote.

When: Wednesday and Friday delivery.

Cost: $30 flat fee, payable via Venmo or Paypal.

Coming soon: Items on tap for May boxes include alpine strawberries, asparagus, spring radishes, snow peas and broccolini, Wenger told LNP in an email.

Details: Connect with Wenger either on Instagram: @thefieldsedge or by email: thefieldsedge@gmail.com. Wenger says he hopes to have a website up by summer.

Who: Brittany and Bryan Donovan, Horseshoe Ranch, Lebanon.

What: A smaller “Popular Market Box” (three items) and a larger “Seasonal Market Box” (eight items), plus pastured eggs, house-made ketchup and grass-fed beef sold a la carte. The most recent large box included: Chinese cabbage, baby pac choy, leeks, kale and carrots.

When: Wednesday and Friday delivery. (As this story went to press, LNP | Lancasteronline learned that Horse Shoe Ranch reopened its stand at Lancaster Central Market. The Market is currently open Tuesdays and Fridays.)

Cost: $25 minimum, no delivery charge

Coming soon: In addition to their amazing pastured eggs, says Brittany Donovan in an email, "all the spring goodies like asparagus, lettuce mixes, spring onions, cabbages, green garlic, radishes and salad turnips."

Details: horseshoeranchpa.com.

Local provisions, door to door

Who: Harvest Moon Bagel Co., Lancaster.

What: Bagels, assortment of flavored cream cheese, and other baked goods including babka, scones and vegan doughnuts. They’re also selling instant yeast and bread flour, which have been hard to find in grocery stores.

When: Saturday and Sunday morning. Orders must be placed by Thursday morning and are subject to availability. Delivery available to addresses within 7-mile radius of downtown Lancaster.

Cost: A la carte pricing. No delivery fee, but option to include tip.

Details: Click “order online” on their web site: harvestmoonbagels.com.

Who: Square One Coffee, Lancaster.

What: 12-ounce bags of coffee beans and “grocery items” that include their prepared cold brew, coffee drinks and iced tea by the half-gallon. Through its “Send Coffee to the Frontlines” initiative, Square One will deliver coffee to first responders with a $25 donation.

When: Tuesday and Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Cost: A la carte pricing. Current special is “2 for $30” — any two 12-ounce bags of beans. Free delivery on any order over $25; $5 flat fee for under $25 goes to an employee relief fund.

Details: squareonecoffee.com.

Who: Freinschaft Market, Lancaster.

What: Meat, bacon, eggs and prepared foods, including macaroni and cheese, soup and rotisserie chicken, plus sandwiches made to order

When: Free next-day delivery (except on Sunday) within 10 miles of downtown Lancaster, $25 minimum.

Details: freinschaftmarket.com.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS?

LNP | LancasterOnline invites restaurants and other food businesses to let our readers know if they’re open for takeout or delivery. Add to the listing at bit.ly/LNPDeliveryOptions.

