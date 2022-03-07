Three years after helping to kick-start the Harrisburg University Presents concert series, indie favorite Death Cab for Cutie will return this summer.

The band, which has been active since 1997 and has been nominated for eight Grammy awards, will perform on the Riverfront Park stage on Thursday, July 14.

Tickets are $50 and will be on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m.

Opening the show is the Los Angeles-based band Illuminati Hotties.

For more information on this and other Harrisburg University Presents concerts, visit concertseries.harrisburgu.edu.