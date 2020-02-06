John Mayer, Bob Weir of Dead & Company

John Mayer, left, and Bob Weir of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

On the heels of the announcement of Phish's two nights in Hershey this summer, jam bands have another reason to celebrate.

This morning, it was announced that Dead & Company --comprised of original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bob Weir and Bill Kreutzmann, with John Mayer standing in for the departed Jerry Garcia -- will bring its 17-date 2020 summer tour to Hersheypark Stadium on Wednesday, July 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14 on Ticketmaster.com.

Rounding out the touring band is Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge. Dead & Company started touring in 2015 after success with a series of concerts celebrating the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary. The original band famously played at Hersheypark Stadium on June 28, 1985, a show that has since been archived here.

Country star Sam Hunt to bring summer tour to Hersheypark Stadium

Sign up for our newsletter

Harrisburg University announces Riverfront Park shows featuring Cage the Elephant, Steve Aoki
Lancaster musicians win Best Album, Poison inducted into first Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame [results, photos]