On the heels of the announcement of Phish's two nights in Hershey this summer, jam bands have another reason to celebrate.
This morning, it was announced that Dead & Company --comprised of original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bob Weir and Bill Kreutzmann, with John Mayer standing in for the departed Jerry Garcia -- will bring its 17-date 2020 summer tour to Hersheypark Stadium on Wednesday, July 29.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14 on Ticketmaster.com.
Rounding out the touring band is Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge. Dead & Company started touring in 2015 after success with a series of concerts celebrating the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary. The original band famously played at Hersheypark Stadium on June 28, 1985, a show that has since been archived here.