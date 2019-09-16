Award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist David Foster will perform at American Music Theatre next spring.
And, he'll be joined by a very special guest: his wife, singer and former "American Idol" contestant Katharine McPhee.
Foster and McPhee will perform at American Music Theatre Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69-$89 and go on sale Sept. 20.
Foster's expansive songwriting credits include "The Glory of Love" for Peter Cetera, "After the Love Is Gone" for Earth, Wind & Fire, and "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" for Chicago.
Foster's also released a lot of music as an artist himself, including "The Best of Me" with Olivia Newton John and "Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire" from the 1985 movie.
McPhee's rise to fame began in 2006 as a contestant on "American Idol" when she famously covered KT Tunstall's "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree." She went on to play Karen Cartwright on the television show "Smash" and co-starred in the movie "The House Bunny." McPhee and Foster married in June. McPhee is 35; Foster is 69.
American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com.