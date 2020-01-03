David Baldacci has sold a lot of books.

And a group of local volunteers believe the bestselling author will also help sell a lot of tickets — and raise money for Lancaster County libraries.

Baldacci, who has written 38 novels for adults — many of them thrillers — is the speaker for this spring’s 20th annual author luncheon organized by the Council of Friends of Public Libraries. Baldacci has also written seven books for young readers.

Tickets for the luncheon, which is a fundraiser public libraries around Lancaster County, go on sale Monday, Jan. 6.

The luncheon will be held at noon Thursday, April 30, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road. The tickets are $50 each and include lunch, a copy of one of Baldacci’s recent paperback novels, admission to a speech by the author and a book signing and meet-and-greet with him.

“We think the luncheon will sell out quickly, because (Baldacci) is such a big name,” says Mary Ann Heltshe-Steinhauer, retired public relations manager for the Library System of Lancaster County and a member of the Council of Friends. “We are thrilled to have him.”

The county’s library system and the independent bookseller Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St., Lititz, are co-hosts of the luncheon with the Council of Friends, a group of volunteers and avid readers who promote reading and raise money for libraries throughout the county.

After the 500 luncheon tickets have been sold, Heltshe-Steinhauer says, $40 tickets will be made available that offer admittance to Baldacci’s speech only.

Those with speaker-only tickets will have a chance to buy a Baldacci book at a discount from Aaron’s Books, which provides the books for the annual author luncheons, Heltshe-Steinhauer says.

Aaron’s Books co-owner Todd Dickinson will be at Calvary Church during the April event to sell some of the author’s paperbacks.

Baldacci’s most recent titles include “Redemption,” “One Good Deed” and “A Minute to Midnight.” Several of his books have been adapted into movies and TV shows.

Many of Baldacci’s books have been written as part of one of several novel series, including ones revolving around the characters of government assassin Will Robie, detective and former professional football player Amos Decker and former Secret Service agents Sean King and Michelle Maxwell.

Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, also founded the Wish You Well Foundation, which supports the development and expansion of literacy and educational programs.

In 2008, the foundation partnered with Feeding America to launch Feeding Body & Mind, an initiative through which more than a million books have been collected and distributed through food banks to families in need.

Baldacci, who practiced law before gaining success as a novelist, lives in northern Virginia with his family.

To order tickets to the luncheon, call Cathy Doremus at 717-627-3772, or email her at cdoremus@ptd.net, or visit bit.ly/LibraryLuncheonTix to download a form to order tickets by mail.

For more information on the event, visit the Library System of Lancaster County’s website at lancasterlibraries.org/author-events.