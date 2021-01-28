The Emmy Awards in September showed how much of an effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on show business — including awards shows.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was on stage with a handful of celebrity presenters, with other presenters working remotely. For the most part, winners accepted their awards virtually, from their living rooms.

How the 2021 winter awards season, part of which has been pushed ahead into the spring, will proceed amid social distancing, COVID-19 cases and the country’s continued sheltering in place is anyone’s guess.

Will there be audiences? Will most winners accept virtually, from home?

And will there be nominations for the filmed version of the Broadway show "Hamilton," which features Lancaster County's own Jonathan Groff as King George III? (The film is not eligible for the Academy Awards, but is for Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and has been nominated for best movie made for television in the Critics Choice television awards.)

Mostly, we know these productions' tentative plans, and when they intend to hand out their prizes.

Below are the dates for upcoming awards shows, according to the Los Angeles Times and recent updates from the awards organizations. Some have expanded the eligibility period to include movies and TV shows released early this year.

And some of them have already been rescheduled their shows a couple of times. This story will be updated as broadcast times are firmed up and hosts are announced.

• Sunday, Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards, which will reportedly air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The nominations for these film and television awards, given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 3. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return for their fourth time as co-hosts.

Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

• Thursday, March 4: AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards will be held. They generally air later on PBS’ “Great Performances,” though a date has not been announced.

These awards, which in the past have honored movies that appeal to AARP’s older-adult demographic, will add four television categories for the first time this year: best TV series, best made for TV limited series and best TV actress and actor.

• Sunday, March 7: The Critics Choice Awards, for both film and television, will air on The CW channel from 7 to 10 p.m. Taye Diggs will host.

The television nominees have already been announced, with the film nominees to be announced Feb. 8.

• Sunday, March 14: The Grammy Awards will air from 8 to 11 p.m. on CBS. The granddaddy of music awards, which honor achievement in a wide variety of genres within the music business, were delayed from late January to mid March because of the pandemic.

Comedian and "Daily Show" star Trevor Noah has been announced as host of the Grammys.

The nominees have already been announced, with Beyonce leading the pack with nine nominations.

Groff, incidentally, is among those nominated for a best musical theater album Grammy for his 2019 off-Broadway leading performance in "Little Shop of Horrors."

• Sunday, April 4: The Screen Actors Guild Awards were recently moved to this date when they found themselves competing with the Grammys in March.

The SAG Awards honor acting only, in both film and television. They are set be simulcast on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m., with an encore broadcasts on TNT at 11 p.m. The nominations will be announced Feb. 4.

• Sunday, April 11: The BAFTA Awards, given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, will be held.

These awards, nicknamed the “British Oscars,” honor work in both British and international film — including American movies and actors. They usually air within a day or two of the ceremony on the BBC America channel.

• Friday, April 16: The Annie Awards, which honor achievement in the art of animation, will be announced in what’s expected to be a virtual presentation. Nominations will be announced March 3.

• Thursday, April 22: The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honor work by independent filmmakers, have also added TV series categories for the first time this year. Normally filmed in the afternoon for a nighttime broadcast, the Spirit Awards will air live this year for the first time, beginning at 10 p.m. on IFC. Nominations were announced Tuesday, Jan. 26.

• Sunday, April 25: The Academy Awards ceremony will be held. The show airs on ABC, generally at 8 or 8:30 p.m. The Oscar nominations will be announced March 14.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund are being honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year’s ceremony.

• Sometime in May: The Webby Awards will be held. The awards, which honor achievement in various categories of internet content, will announce nominees in April and winners in May. The awards are generally presented during a show — where else? — on the internet.

• In addition, the National Board of Review announced its awards from 2020 earlier this week, with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” winning best film and best ensemble, and Lee winning best director. Riz Ahmed won best actor and Paul Raci best supporting actor for "Sound of Metal"; Carey Mulligan best actress for "Promising Young Woman"; and Youn Yuh-jung best supporting actress for "Minari."

The late Chadwick Boseman, who performed in a play in Lancaster when he was in college, was honored with the NBR Icon award.

• Finally, the winners of the various professional guilds will announce their winners in March and April. Though the awards shows are generally not televised, they can be predictors as to who wins Academy Awards:

— March 21: Writers Guild of America Awards.

— March 24: Producers Guild of America Awards.

— Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

— April 10: Art Directors Guild Awards.

— April 10: Directors Guild of America Awards.

— April 13: Costume Designers Guild Awards.

