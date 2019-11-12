Blue-eyed soul legends Daryl Hall and John Oates will perform at the Giant Center in Hershey in 2020.

Hall and Oates will play the Giant Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. The duo will be joined by special guest Squeeze, the British rock band behind hits like "Tempted."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. For the first day of onsale, tickets will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com.

Hall and Oates met as students in competing bands at Temple University. Inspired by soul artists of Philadelphia and beyond, they created multiple No. 1 singles, including "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List" "Private Eyes" and "Maneater."

The duo was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Oates spoke to LNP in 2017 about his memoir 'Change of Seasons.'

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.