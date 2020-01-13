Grammy-nominated Danish rock band Volbeat will visit the Giant Center this year.

Volbeat will brings its "Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour" to Hershey on Saturday, May 2. Gojira and The Picturebooks will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be exclusively available at ticketmaster.com for the first day of on sale. After that, fans may purchase them at the Giant Center Box Office and hersheyentertainment.com.

The tour is in support of Volbeat's seventh studio album of the same name. The band formed in Copenhagen in 2001. Its music combines elements of rock, metal and rockabilly.

Volbeat is Michael Poulsen on guitar and vocals, Rob Caggiano on guitar, Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass and Jon Larsen on drums.

The Giant Center is located at 550 Hersheypark Drive in Hershey. For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.