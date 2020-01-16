The popular PBS television series, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,’’ has gone live and is coming to Hershey Theatre for two shows Saturday, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

Daniel Tiger was first introduced to generations of youngsters as a shy resident of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood of Make Believe.

Looking for a way to continue Rogers’ legacy after his passing in 2003, Fred Rogers Productions hired Angela Santomero, co-creator of the children's television show “Blue's Clues,’’ who created “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.’’

It debuted on PBS Kids in 2012 and is still running.

It’s popularity launched a live stage version, an interactive show in which Daniel Tiger, along with “O” the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, Mom and Dad Tiger and other friends share stories of helping others and making friends.

The musical adventure takes place in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Hershey Theatre is at 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey.

For information or tickets, call 717-534-3405 or visit hersheyentertainment.com.

