Did the "Dancing With the Stars" season premiere last night leave you wanting to see some fancy footwork in person?
Look no further: American Music Theatre announced today that the ABC television show's touring production will visit Lancaster early next year.
"Dancing With the Stars: Live!" will return to American Music Theatre for three shows on Jan. 21, 22, and 23, 2020. All performances start at 7 p.m.
The new production will showcase ballroom and contemporary dances, group numbers, duets and more. The touring cast has yet to be announced.
This season's cast of the "Dancing With the Stars" television show includes Karamo from "Queer Eye," James Van Der Beek of "Dawson's Creek" fame, and Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director under President Donald Trump.
Tickets for the touring show are $80-$109 and go on sale Monday, Sept. 23. They will be available online at amtshows.com, by phone at 800-648-4102, or in person at the venue's box office. American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.