Dan + Shay, a country duo whose star has been rising over the past few years, will bring its first-ever arena tour to Hershey next fall.
Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour will stop at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, and initially will be exclusively available on Ticketmaster.com. They will be available to purchase at the Giant Center box office starting Oct. 12.
The country duo's tour announcement comes just a few days after it released "10,000 Hours," a collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber.
Dan + Shay is Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. Smyers is from Wexford, Allegheny County. He met Arkansas native Mooney in Nashville in 2012, and the pair released its debut album in 2014. Dan + Shay's hits include "Tequila," "Speechless" and "From the Ground Up."
As of this week, the duo's third and most recent self-titled album, which was released last June 2018, still remains in the Top 5 of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.