Some composers write for themselves, not in a particularly selfish way, but because they have something personal they want to say.

Then, there are composers like Dan Forrest, who writes with others in mind.

“I’m saying something, in terms of text and music, that I know other people either need to hear or want to express at whatever time in their life,” Forrest says. “It’s giving them a voice that they wouldn’t have maybe otherwise. … It lets them express or it says things to people, to the listeners, that need to be said, that they wouldn’t have a voice for otherwise.”

That was the case with his award-winning “Requiem for the Living,” the at-first-glance contradictory composition that reimagines the traditional religious music for remembrance as something not for our dearly departed, but for those experiencing the loss.

“I wanted to offer a prayer not so much for the dead, but for people who are still here … just looking for a voice to express their grief,” Forrest says.

Since its debut in 2013, “Requiem for the Living” has been performed by choral groups and orchestras on every continent but Antarctica. This Saturday, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform the piece, along with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in “Contemplations,” an installment in its Classic Concert Series. Forrest will be there, as he’s accepting the symphony’s 2019 Composer’s Award, which honors an outstanding contemporary composer. The award was established in 1959 and is the oldest honor of its kind in the United States, according to the symphony’s website.

It won’t be the first time Forrest’s work hits the Lancaster stage, though. Allegro Orchestra performed several of Forrest’s works at its holiday concert last December.

Forrest started composing at the encouragement of his piano teacher, who assigned him to compose four-bar pieces in just fifth and sixth grade. By junior high and high school, playing was so second nature that making up music was just a natural progression.

“I was just playing the piano so much and my fingers would get bored, so I would start embellishing what was there, and composing just kind of grew out of that,” Forrest says.

After Forrest studied composition in his own higher education, he started teaching at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. He left his job at the university in 2012 when dividing his time between teaching and composing left him feeling unfulfilled in both arenas.

“I stepped down from teaching in May when the school year ended,” Forrest says. “And then the very next thing I did — graduation was on Saturday, I turned in my key, and then Monday morning I started writing the requiem.”

The requiem was Forrest’s first longer composition outside of his work as a doctoral student. Hickory Choral Society, a vocal group from North Carolina, commissioned him for a long piece, but gave him creative freedom to determine the rest.

He’s often asked if there’s anyone in particular who died who inspired the piece. But that wasn’t the case, as more than anything, Forrest was just enthralled with the history and format of the requiem.

A requiem is a Mass for the repose of souls of the dead in the Roman Catholic Church, but it also can be used to describe the musical composition setting the scene.

“I had been intrigued by the depths of the text of the requiem and by just the meaningfulness of it for people,” Forrest says. “That was just kind of speaking to me.”

Typically, a requiem is heavy and dark, fitting for its subject matter. But Forrest wanted more balance in “Requiem for the Living,” offering both the darkness of grief and the lightness that prayer provides.

“I wanted the weight of the text and the weight and the impact of the music to hold up to the brokenness of the world and to what people experience, just terrible things in life,” Forrest says. “But I didn’t want it to be completely pessimistic either. It’s a prayer for rest. And by the end of the requiem, that prayer is answered.”

That answered prayer comes in the form of a tenor part at the song’s end, which is a scripture: “Come unto me, all ye who labor, and I will give you rest.” It’s the only part of the requiem that’s in English.

“That’s why it’s in the vernacular too,” Forrest says. “Even after all the weight of the Latin that you hear, then you hear in English, there it is. There’s the answer that I’ve been praying for the last 35 minutes.”