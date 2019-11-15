Actor and vodka purveyor Dan Aykroyd made a stop in downtown Lancaster today before his previously announced signing at the Centerville Fine Wine & Spirits.

Aykroyd, in the area to promote his Crystal Head Vodka brand, stopped by Decades Lancaster, the hybrid bowling alley, arcade and restaurant, to drop off some bottles and meet with staff, according to pictures on the Decades Facebook page.

This is not Aykroyd's first time in Central PA, or even his first hawking Crystal Head Vodka - he appears at a Lower Paxton Township Fine Wine & Spirits store back in 2012. Recently, the "Ghostbusters" star was in the news again with the announcement that fellow 'Busters Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson will suit up once more for the franchise's next installment in 2020.

To see pictures of Aykroyd at Decades Lancaster, click here.