For most of us, the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is a single day.

For Damien Sneed, it’s an entire season.

Sneed, a multigenre recording artist, started a 41-city tour earlier this month of “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” The show weaves together music with segments of King’s recorded speeches; Sneed provides narration along the way to provide context for each selection.

Sneed will bring his “We Shall Overcome” show to Millersville University’s Winter Center on Friday. The McCaskey Gospel Choir will join Sneed for part of the performance.

“It just helps because we get to connect with the community, and that’s what it’s really all about,” Sneed says.

IF YOU GO What: Damien Sneed’s “We Shall Overcome.” Where: Clair Performance Hall, Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for students, $5 for Millersville students. More info: artsmu.com.

A native of Augusta, Georgia, Sneed has too many professional titles to fit comfortably on a standard size business card. He’s a pianist, organist, conductor, composer, producer, arranger, vocal coach, professor and arts educator. He has worked with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Wynton Marsalis and Diana Ross, just to name a few.

Sneed was asked to put together a musical tribute to King at Harlem’s Ginny’s Supper Club in 2017. The show went so well that he did it again the next year and show promoters expressed interest in taking it on the road. This year marks Sneed’s second tour with the show.

Just as Sneed’s career has defied genre, the show’s musical selections do, too. Audiences will hear “What’s Going On” and “Proud Mary” alongside classical pieces. It includes a rendition of the Billy Taylor song “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” which was popularized by Nina Simone.

“America is made up of so many different things and for me, that’s the power which I express from,” Sneed says. “It’s not that I’m a chameleon, but I grew up listening to all these styles of music.”

He views his role in the show as a guide, showing the audience along on a musical journey.

“I set up each selection and I give the significance of each selection and why I chose it, and what its relevance is to where we are now in history, or to the part of the show, or to Dr. King,” Sneed says.

The cast of performers has been hand-picked by Sneed, who drew on connections from his wide musical network. They include bassist Arthur Sutton, keyboardist Marquéz Cassidy and vocalists Chenee Campbell, Anitra McKinney, Alicia Peters-Jordan and Linny Smith.

“All of them are performers in their own right. … I’m so honored to have all of them with me,” Sneed says.

After taking the show on tour in 2019, Sneed says the thing that surprised him most was the audience reaction.

“People come up like weeping and crying, and I’m like woah, because I had no idea it would have that kind of impact on people,” Sneed says.

For example, at one point in the show, he asks the audience members to join hands and sing along to the show’s namesake song. Some have remarked to him after the show that the song was the first time they held hands with someone of a different race, Sneed says.

He’s moved to see the show resonating with people and hopes its message sticks with listeners long after they leave.

“I want them to leave feeling a call to action … just to be better and to help make the world a better place,” Sneed says.