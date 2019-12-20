Thousands of supporters and activists gathered outside the Giant Center hours before President Donald Trump's rally earlier this month.

Comedian Jordan Klepper was in attendance as a correspondent for Comedy Central's satirical news show "The Daily Show," hosted by Trevor Noah.

The Hershey rally happened the night that the impeachment articles were introduced to the House of Representatives.

Klepper, in a video titled "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse of Trump Supporters on Impeachment," asked Trump supporters how they felt about the rally, impeachment and the Ukraine transcripts.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Viewer discretion is advised; the video below contains graphic language.

Klepper gained popularity for his coverage of the 2016 election with "The Daily Show"; this month's Hershey stop was the kickoff for his 2020 election coverage.