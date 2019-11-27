Long before the Thanksgiving turkey hits the table, Darrin Vincent’s family puts up multiple Christmas trees.

There’s a faux tree in everyone’s bedroom, including the one Vincent shares with his wife, Julie. And on Thanksgiving Day, the family picks out a real tree from a farm to serve as the centerpiece to its annual celebrations. Vincent says his family likes to savor Christmas, often spending three to four hours opening gifts slowly and just enjoying each other’s company.

Vincent has a deep appreciation for this time of year. On Friday, he’ll share that joy and excitement with Lancaster fans when his band Dailey and Vincent performs at Lancaster Mennonite High School’s High Fine Arts Center.

Vincent plays standup bass and his musical partner, Jamie Dailey, plays guitar. The pair met at the 2001 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and released their first album in 2008. Since then, their work has grown to include a Saturday night television program on RFD-TV, induction into the Grand Ole Opry and nine studio albums, the latest being 2018’s “The Sounds of Christmas.”

IF YOU GO What: Dailey and Vincent. Where: High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East. When: Friday. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Cost: $23 to $45 for adults, $10 for children ages 2-12. More info: imcconcerts.com.

The record balances family favorites like “Frosty the Snowman” with more traditional numbers, like “Mary Did You Know.” On those time-honored tracks, Dailey and Vincent tend to give straightforward renditions with tasteful additions, like a vocal quartet or slightly different vocal arrangement.

“We spice it up that way, but we stay true to the tradition of the music and the song,” Vincent says.

Dolly Parton lends guest vocals on “Road to Bethlehem,” a new song written by fellow country singer Jimmy Fortune.

It’s far from the first time Vincent has collaborated with Parton; the bassist plays on 11 of her albums.

“She’s family to me, and she calls us family,” Vincent says. “We love each other. She’s such an icon, and just to have her love is enough, but to have her sing with us was a highlight of our lives. It was so sweet of her to do that.”

Vincent also wanted to include “Tonight Is Christmas,” from Alabama’s 1985 album, “Christmas.” The song paints a serene picture of a world united in celebration, with soldiers laying their guns down in ceasefire.

“Every time I hear it, every year it makes me cry,” Vincent says.

There are also lighter moments, too, like when bass singer Aaron McCune sings “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

“Live, it’s so much fun. I just smile from when I see it coming up on the set list to when it’s over,” Vincent says.

In addition to McCune, Dailey and Vincent will be joined by fiddler Patrick McAvinue, electric guitarist Shaun Richardson, tenor Josh Cobb and pianist Blaine Johnson.

And there’s a local connection in the mix, too. Drummer Bob Mummert, who’s played with Roy Orbison, Reba McIntire and Trace Adkins, was born in York.

“All these guys are extremely great musicians and singers,” Vincent says.

Dailey and Vincent have a lot to be thankful for this Christmas season, too. Earlier in the year, Dailey was on vocal rest for two months after a condition caused the muscles in his throat to constrict and alter his voice. After the time off, he’s fully healed, and back on stage with Vincent making a joyful noise.

“He’s been singing really great and doing so well,” Vincent says.