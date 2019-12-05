The Conestoga Valley Technology Student Association’s annual holiday light show is a time to celebrate. There’s a happy feeling in the air as the 10,000 lights sparkle and flash in time to holiday carols and pop music. Cars line up in the middle of the Huesken Middle School parking lot surrounded by the cheery glow of the lights, and drivers honk their horns in appreciation.

It’s a celebration of the holiday season, but also a culmination of the efforts in coding, sequencing and programming work by club members in grades seven through 12.

The show, which features 10 songs and lasts around 25 minutes, is completely designed and programmed by students — with a little help from teachers and parents.

“I show up. I drag the cables,” says Chris Miller, a technology and engineering teacher at Huesken Middle School and a former member of the student association. “But the thing is, it’s not just kids. It’s the families, too. It’s a family event.”

As the lights pulse to the beat of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” or, say, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Hip Hop Remix),”consider the fact that not only the song, but the timing of each specific strand of lights, the colors and the sequencing are all a series of choices made by the students.

Miller downloads a program called Light-O-Rama and turns the kids loose.

“This is a tech kid’s creative outlet,” he says. “It is an incredible project that fuses STEM and community service.”

After school, the students gather in Miller’s classroom to work on the light show — along with other club projects. The light show comes with its own specific challenges.

“Definitely the hardest thing is finding the beat,” says seventh grader Charlotte Eby, who wants to be an architect when she grows up. “You have to keep playing it over and over to get it right.”

Eby and her partner, seventh grader Samantha Silvaggio, cue up “Up on the House Top” to demonstrate.

“It takes super long because you have to click on every second of the song,” says Silvaggio, who wants to be an interior designer. “We’re probably going to have to listen to the song again and make sure this is all good and we can add other stuff.”

How many times have they listened to the song?

“Too many,” Eby says with a laugh.

During the hourlong work session, the teams of students might only get a 30-second section of their song totally completed, according to seventh grader Tom Livingston.

“I just started learning about coding,” says Livingston, who says he wants to go on to be an engineer and says learning about coding and building are skills that will help him along the way.

Ninth graders Abigail Phillips and Conner Nafziger are just starting to work on their song.

This is their second year working on the holiday light show, but they have worked together for three years on club projects, including an interactive children’s story project that earned them a first-place trophy at last year’s state competition.

“I really like technology,” Nafzinger says. “I want to be an architect, and I think there are some really cool events in this club that lead to the architectural field. It would also be good on a resume.”

Phillips, who is thinking about a career as a music teacher, contemplates how to sync the macro beats of their song to pulse along with the plastic domes placed in the trees.

Last year, the two designed 3-D printed plastic hexagons that fit inside the domes and can be used to attach the lights to them.

“We work pretty well together,” Phillips says. “The most fun part is the inside jokes.”

“You meet a lot of friends and really cool people in TSA,” Nafziger adds.

The tech club not only teaches students about the various applications of the latest technology, but encourages collaborative work to find innovative solutions to problems they encounter as they work on their projects.

“My favorite part is seeing everyone’s reactions,” Nafziger says. “Sometimes they honk their horns as like clapping. I like seeing it all come together.”

The two talk about how they could approach their song, laugh at some inscrutable inside jokes and talk about how in their engineering class they learned how 3-D printers can print organs using cells. (“It’s crazy,” Nafzinger says.)

As they prepare to leave for the day, Phillips adds one more thing about her favorite club.

“Everyone should join TSA,” Phillips says. “It provides a lot of opportunities. If you’re going to go into a technology field then you’ve got a head start.”