A triple bill filled with touring headliners, in this economy? Believe it.

Emo stalwarts Thursday, Cursive and Anthony Green are heading to Millersville on Sunday, Dec. 11, with the former two bands performing their albums "Full Collapse" and "Domestica," respectively.

Tickets are $40 in advance. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 5, and tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 7.

Cursive most recently performed at Phantom Power in January of this year, while Green played a solo set at the venue in November of 2021.

For more information, visit phantompower.net.