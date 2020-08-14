Making her way into the spotlight this week is Peep. This special kitty has been at the Humane League of Lancaster County since May, and we just can’t figure out why.

Peep is only 3 years old, and she has the most gorgeous tabby markings. This sweetheart loves nothing more than being with her people and chatting about her day (which mostly involves naps, so she might be telling you about all the dreams she’s had).

Nothing is better than a good lap to lie on, in her opinion, and she could lounge there forever getting pets or being brushed. She loves looking her best!

Peep does have allergies that will need to be monitored with your personal veterinarian. She isn’t worried though: Peep knows her next family will keep her looking fabulous and keep her supply of food fully stocked.

If you’ve been looking for a sweet, chatty lady to make your life complete, run, don’t walk, to the Humane League to meet Peep today!

The Humane League is located at 2195 Lincoln Highway East. To schedule an adoption appointment, call 717-393-6551.

