There is a time-honored adage that when presented with lemons, make lemonade. That is what CrossNet Ministries is doing this week.

The ministry announced the cancellation of its 2020 annual banquet and breakfast, scheduled for Tuesday evening, March 31, and Wednesday morning, April 1, due to the coronavirus crisis and the mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf to halt events for safety reasons.

Instead of the popular banquet/breakfast, the New Holland nonprofit will feature a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday through a link on its website elancocross.org or on Facebook. The fundraiser video will include messages from Meredith Dahl, executive director, and Carl Edwards, director of development and operations, plus a short message from Scott Hamilton who was scheduled to be guest speaker for the event. There also will be stories shared from people in the community who have been helped by the ministry.

Hamilton will instead speak at the 2021 CrossNet Banquet and Breakfast to be heldat Shady Maple Banquet and Conference Center, East Earl, March 30-31.

Registered ticket holders and sponsors are receiving notification about the cancellation. All have the option to donate costs to CrossNet or request a refund.

“This is a difficult time for many of those we serve," Dahl said. "Some of our participants are out of work and food has become an increased hardship. We are keeping our food programs open at this time and are available for case management appointments to help people apply for benefits including unemployment. It is CrossNet’s focus right now to make sure food and resources are available to those who need it."