Have you ever walked along a beach on a bed of bleached and broken shells? Human remains sort of resemble that shell mash when they exit a crematory furnace.

What’s left of the body is a collection of bone fragments, which a crematory operator pulverizes into a fine powder that constitutes what we commonly refer to as ashes or cremains.

A crematory furnace yields about 1 cubic inch of ash per pound of flesh. So a petite, 100-pound person when cremated would generate 100 cubic inches of ash, which is about the size of an ostrich egg.

The average American adult male weighs in the neighborhood of 200 pounds, which shakes out to a little less than a gallon of ashes.

What does one do with all that ash? In time, many of us will have to answer that question.

While you might not have plans to be cremated yourself, someone you love probably does. Within the last five years, cremation surpassed traditional burial as the most popular option for body disposal in America. In 2000, only about one-quarter of consumers chose cremation for themselves or a loved one, according to data compiled by the National Funeral Directors Association, but by 2035, an estimated three-quarters of Americans will be cremated at death.

Industry professionals attribute the dramatic shift in funerary preferences to, among other things, cost (cremation is generally cheaper) and the progressive dilution of the Judeo-Christian religions in this country (fewer believers means fewer religious objections to cremation).

Though cremation generally isn’t thought of as a political issue, cremation rates do map closely with red and blue states. According to the latest available data, the states with the highest cremation rates are blue states Nevada (80.1%), Washington (78.3%), Oregon (76.6%) and Maine (76.2%) and the states with the lowest rates are the ruby-red states of Louisiana (33.3%), Kentucky (31.5%), Alabama (29.5%) and Mississippi (23.7%). Here in reliably purple Pennsylvania, we’re running around the middle of the pack at 45% and rising.

Regardless of political leanings, many of us will be party to a decision about what to do with the cremains of a family member or friend. As a general rule, people approach the task of handling cremains with a sense of gravity, with an understanding that ashes are the last vestige of a beloved someone.

In that spirit, the handler must decide whether to dispose of the ash, preserve it or do a little bit of both. Traditionally, a funeral director shepherds families through the many decisions that have to be made between the time of death and the moment when a body is finally reduced to ash. Key among those decisions is selecting a container for the ashes, commonly known as an urn.

“Families sometimes select more than one urn,” says Chad Snyder, co-owner of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, which has its own crematory on-site at its Lititz Pike home. “We’ve had families divide cremated remains in up to 10 different urns, depending on how many family members there are. Maybe half of the cremains are to go to a burial site in their hometown, and they want to bury the other half at a local cemetery or a national cemetery, if they were a veteran. Maybe there’s a portion they want to take to their favorite beach house.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Suddenly a gallon of ashes doesn’t seem so big.

Standard commercial urns come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and themes. (Snyder says he offers more than 100 options.)

In addition to traditional vaselike urns, there are teddy bear urns, urns that sprout trees and biodegradable urns, like the Himalayan pink salt urn that dissolves over time in water.

For those with creative instincts that stretch beyond the catalog options, almost nothing is out of bounds.

Picture the lifelong baker leaving instructions for her ashes to be divided between her two children in canisters marked “FLOUR” and “SUGAR.” Or the career barista doing the same with canisters marked “TEA” and “COFFEE.”

Speaking of coffee, a certain class of movie buff will identify a Folgers coffee can as the “Big Lebowski” urn. (See the film.) Indeed, entertainment-themed urns abound online, from the 3D-printed “Star Wars” Death Star urn, to the “Star Trek” USS Enterprise urn.

With the capabilities of today’s 3D printing industry, one’s final vessel can take on just about any shape: a favorite vehicle, a 10-gallon hat, a birdhouse, even a colorized bust of the deceased — which seems sort of creepy, but people are doing it.

The creative impulse gets even stronger when applied to the ashes themselves. Apart from the many unique ways people find to scatter ashes (to be explored in a future column), the funerary industry and individual entrepreneurs have made big business of converting ashes into physical mementos.

Funeral directors typically offer funerary jewelry and other popular keepsakes that incorporate the cremains, but those offerings barely scratch the surface of possibility.

In Scarborough, England, a music producer has been pressing ashes into vinyl records (andvinyly.com); in Alabama, a couple of gun enthusiasts cater to hunters and mix ashes into bullets and shotgun shells (myholysmoke.com); the Greenlawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, works with a local pyrotechnics company to pack ashes into fireworks; and the manufacture of synthetic cremation diamonds is now its own subindustry.

Due to its fine, powdery consistency, human ash incorporates easily with a variety of artistic media, including paint, pottery glazes, glass, tattoo ink and concrete. Imagine the commissions: selecting a tattoo artist to engrave “MOM” onto and into your flesh, encasing the ashes of a father with a green thumb in a piece of garden statuary, or asking a potter to fashion a literal cup of Joe.

In the 21st century, we have the technology and inventive spirit to craft funerary talismans that capture the magic and character of the people they represent. Don’t be afraid to think outside the urn in service to their memory.

Matters of Life and Death is a monthly column that examines issues associated with death and dying. It runs the first Sunday of the month in the Living section. Michael Long is a staff editor and writer for LNP. Email your stories, comments and suggestions to mlong@lnpnews.com.