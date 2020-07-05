For Holly Gage, art isn’t just a creative outlet; it’s a record of history.

Gage, of Bowmansville, acted on that belief when she launched the Creative Hope Jewelry Project Challenge and Virtual Exhibit in April. The challenge, sponsored by her company Gage Designs, brought international jewelry artists together in the time of COVID-19, inviting submissions centered around the theme of hope with no limitations on materials used or level of experience.

“I teach 50 students a week online, and so I get a broad perspective of the temperature of how people are feeling during this time,” Gage says. “It was pretty mutual that everyone was losing their mojo and just feeling down, depressed and anxious. I wanted to change the perspective a little bit.”

Gage understands the power of perspective during trying times. In 2018, her husband, Christopher Gage, and son, Ryan Gage, were severely burned in a food trailer explosion in East Hempfield Township. Both recovered.

Gage began teaching metal clay classes online seven years ago, and her artwork is featured in magazines across the world. In 2015, she was awarded the Saul Bell Design Award, which recognizes distinct jewelry design in honor of jeweler and watchmaker Saul Bell.

“Art talks about what was going on during that time as well as what people were thinking and feeling,” she says. “When you pick up a piece of jewelry, usually it has a story behind it of what the artist was trying to say.”

Over the course of six weeks, Gage collected nearly 100 submissions, from England to Canada, Florida to California.

For Loretta Hackman, a jewelry artist and owner of Loretta Hackman Designs in Houston, responding to Gage’s call for hope was not only an invitation to give, but also an additional opportunity to be creative.

“She tried to get people to start thinking about doing something creative again, but to do it from a perspective that would have a worldwide impact and bring others a sense of hope,” Hackman says.

Hackman was familiar with Gage’s desire to bring people together, having taken 14 classes with Gage in the past. Her submitted piece, “Eagles and Archangels,” is a two-sided pendant shaped like an eagle. She sees the eagle as a symbol of protection between heaven and earth. Additional elements of the piece, such as turquoise stones, which are associated with protective properties, honor the COVID-19 first responders.

“It’s like giving a gift of strength and spiritual hope to people though they may not even realize it, but I feel as if the joy and compassion and thoughtfulness that goes into the piece is also given as a gift to the person,” Hackman says.

Gage encouraged participating artists to consider gifting their jewelry pieces to those in need of hope during this time. Her own piece, “Hope,” was given to a friend who lost her mother to COVID-19.

This is not the first time Gage has crafted jewelry in honor of others. When her husband and son were burned in the trailer explosion two years ago, Gage created a piece titled “Bursting through flames is a heart filled with gratitude,” for all members of the burn ward at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County. Featuring a Celtic gratitude symbol, the piece also included a heart placed in the center of flames to represent the fire.

Submissions for the Creative Hope Project were collected through May 15, when they were sorted into beginner, intermediate and advanced categories for online voting. Gage noted the value of the jewelry pieces ranges anywhere from $100 to $1,400.

First- and second-place winners of each category, along with an honorable mention, received donated prizes from Gage’s colleagues throughout Lancaster County.

The jewelry was then showcased through an online virtual exhibit, with voiceover volunteered by Amy Johns, a former student of Gage Designs with a background in video and audio production.

“I was one of the people stuck in a rut during this pandemic,” Johns said. “I had not made a piece of jewelry since February, so I volunteered to help because that’s my background.”

Johns worked to pair the 20-second explanation offered by each individual artist with pictures of their jewelry pieces.

“The symbolism, the heart and soul put into each piece was incredible,” Johns said. “It was all very inspiring and very hopeful, just as Holly believed it could be.”

Gage plans to keep the virtual exhibit open for the indefinite future as people continue to respond to its message of hope.

“I think (art) is present history in the making. Hopefully we’re recording it, in one way or the other,” she said.