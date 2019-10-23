Baltimore’s nomadic Stillwater Artisanal has been fusing creative ideas and cross-cultural intersections into beer for almost 10 years. That includes its Kung Pao imperial stout.
Embracing the point where art and science meet in both brew kettle and label design, Stillwater has created beer series with intriguing names like the psychedelicate, conjunction funk-shun, #popculture, and from the lab. It has used ingredients like Thai chilies, smoked malts, Sauvignon Blanc grapes and violets. Its collaborations include brewing with Union Craft Brewing Co., Freigeist, and Oliver Brewing Co. Owner Brian Strumke has taken his recipes all over the world to brew, putting little bits of international magic into his packaged beer that’s distributed by 12 Percent Imports.
Originating in China’s Sichuan province, home to the culinary use of mouth-numbing peppercorns of the same name, kung pao chicken has legendarily been a favorite staple not just for Americanized Chinese takeout meals, but a beloved meal of Gongbao Ding Baozhen, a Qing dynasty official from the early- to mid-19th century. Gongbao is a title that means he was a “palace guardian” and acted as a kind of governor of Sichuan.
Sichuan pepper comes from the seeds of several species of trees in the genus Zanthoxylum, translating from Greek to mean yellow wood, and it’s commonly called prickly ash. In appearance, Sichuan peppercorns are shaped similarly to coriander seeds, but the colorations range from gray to dusty mauve to nearly black. The property that gives it that mouth-numbing sensation is called hydroxy-a-sanshool, which “induces robust tingling paresthesia,” according to a 2010 research paper in The Journal of Neuroscience, written by Richard Lennertz, Makoto Tsunozaki, Diana Bautista and Cheryl Stucky.
The dish traditionally has peanuts fried in hot oil along with chicken, red chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorns, scallions or leeks, garlic, ginger and a sauce made with soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, rice vinegar and a thickening agent like cornstarch or arrowroot.
Stillwater Artisanal brewed its 11% alcohol by volume Kung Pao imperial stout beer with chili powder, ginger powder, Sichuan pepper, sea salt and peanut extract. It poured with black depths but was not murky; visible carbonation danced upwards to join a thin, dark tan head.
In aroma I got cherries, much as I often get with a stout, along with chocolate, peanut butter, spicy ginger and warm chili powder. The flavor had a citrusy hint of Sichuan pepper with barely any mouth-numbing sensation, throat-warming ginger, savory spices, cherry, roast and a sweet smokiness. The peanuttiness wasn’t dominant in any way; it was more like I ate a peanut butter cracker half an hour ago and still have some of the flavor in my mouth. The heat in this was especially warming on a cool autumn night, similar to taking a sip of whisky, and not too spicy in any way. A salty quality rounded out the end of each sip along with all the characters present, but with none stealing the spotlight.
Kung Pao was quite an interesting beer that I’m glad I tried. If you think you might also enjoy it, try it with this recipe for kung pao chicken from food blog “The Woks of Life.”
Contact Amber DeGrace with comments and questions at adegrace@lnpnews.com and find her on Twitter at @amberdegrace.
KUNG PAO CHICKEN RECIPE
Start to finish: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
For chicken marinade:
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon shaoxing wine (I like Ying Feng brand)
⅛ teaspoon salt
Pinch of ground white pepper
12 ounces chicken breast, cut into ¾” cubes
For sauce:
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ teaspoon dark soy sauce (I use Pearl River Bridge)
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
3 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Other ingredients:
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 cloves garlic, smashed and sliced
2 thin slices fresh ginger, minced
2 dried red chiles, deseeded and chopped
½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder
6 scallions, white part only, cut into ¾” pieces
1 cup roasted, shelled peanuts
Mix marinade ingredients together in a bowl and toss with chicken. Set aside for 20 minutes.
Mix together all sauce ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok over high heat and sear the chicken on all sides. Remove chicken to a bowl and set aside.
Turn heat to low and add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Add garlic, ginger, dried chiles, Sichuan peppercorn and scallions; cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.
Add chicken back to wok and increase heat to high. Stir fry for 1 minute, then add sauce after stirring it up to reincorporate the cornstarch. Cook for 1 minute and add peanuts; stir and serve.
(Recipe from thewoksoflife.com.)