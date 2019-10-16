If you’ve read any beer news recently, it’s likely you’ve seen coverage of a chocolate porter collaboration between Yuengling and The Hershey Co., available on draft only and with a release date sometime in the middle of this month.
For an even more local beer in this style, get your hands on Food of the Gods by Ephrata’s St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co., released in mid-September.
While Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter was brewed with actual chocolate, St. Boniface took chocolate down to the basics by brewing Food of the Gods with cacao (kuh-kow) nibs.
This bean is harvested from Theobroma cacao trees native to Mexico. The genus Theobroma’s name is of Greek origin and quite literally means god (theos) and food (broma).
Food of the Gods.
When I hear that expression, my thoughts run to Greece, with its ambrosia reserved for those residing on Mount Olympus, and to Scandinavia, where mead was believed to be a drink of the gods. There are also other similar edibles fancied by those of divine nature throughout the world and throughout history, like amrita in Hindu mythology.
This common thread twisting its way through histories around the world shows the cultural importance of food and drink. Alos, they are often symbolically elevated substances, offering partakers a kind of enlightenment as they briefly share a connection with the gods themselves. In fact, Theobroma cacao was used not just for sustenance, but also for ceremonial and spiritual purposes, and even as currency.
Cacao first emerges in the Mesoamerican landscape as early as 1900 B.C., as evidenced by residue discovered in a ceramic drinking vessel where the Mokaya lived in what is now Chiapas in southern Mexico. Could this have been some of the world’s first hot chocolate? Perhaps it was also at times mixed with corn meal, as in traditional Chiapanecan pozol, made from fermented corn dough.
According to “Food of the Gods: Cure for Humanity?” in “The Journal of Nutrition,” cacao was viewed as “an intoxicating food, and therefore unsuitable for women and children, as well as a very valuable and prestigious food, and thus reserved for nobility.”
As we near Halloween, I’m sure the happy hordes of ghosts, zombie brides and cape-wearing superheroes on trick-or-treat night would feel thrilled to know that chocolate is no longer just reserved for wealthy and important dads.
But how do we get from cacao to cocoa? A Theobroma cacao tree produces fruits that pendulously hang like ovate footballs. Inside are around 50 seeds protected by white pulp. These seeds go through a fermentation process lasting around a week, during which time the tannins dissipate, decreasing astringency. They’re then dried, roasted and cracked open to remove the thick, outer husk in a process called winnowing.
What one is left with after these steps is the cacao nib. It’s chocolate in its purest form, before any other ingredients like milk and sugar are added. Think extra-dark chocolate with a subtle chew, full of roast and bitterness.
What might you expect with a beer using cacao nibs instead of actual chocolate? More of that cacao bitterness should shine through and the body will likely be less rich and sweet. A porter lends well to using both chocolate and cacao as adjuncts.
Food of the Gods
Food of the Gods hits nearly within the session range at 5.1% alcohol by volume. It poured an ultradeep brown and was topped with a creamy, dark tan head. When held up to the light, a chestnut glow sparked deep within the glass. The nose was full of minerals, baking chocolate, roastiness, dark cherries and wispy memories of a now-chilled campfire.
In flavor, there was ample roast, dark chocolate, dark cherries and a slight woody character. A pleasant bitterness persisted through the sip before finishing on the dry side with a subtle chalkiness that felt reminiscent of those cacao nibs.
I found this beer to be especially enjoyable and much more like savoring squares of a fine bar of extra dark chocolate than sinking my teeth into sweet, fudgy brownies.
