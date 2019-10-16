BEER BRIEF

St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co.

Food of the Gods.

Chocolate porter brewed with cacao nibs.

ABV: 5.1%.

Glassware: Pint, Teku or stemless wine glass (my current favorite all-around beer glass here at home came from Sapwood Cellars).

Serving temperature: 45 to 55 degrees, although I think this will benefit from the warmer end.

Drink fresh or cellar: You could store this one, but with its lower ABV I wouldn’t keep it for years.

Pair with: Slow-smoked beef brisket, Gruyere cheese and with chocolate ice cream as a float.