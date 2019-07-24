We chose one of the hottest days of the year to visit Slate Farm Brewery in Whiteford, Maryland, a 40-minute drive from Lancaster city.
Thanks to a newer class of brewery licenses in Maryland, working farms are able to spend $200 per year for a license that allows them to brew on-site, serving their beer for patrons to drink right at the farm.
Unlike in Pennsylvania, where you’ll often find local breweries’ beers on tap at other breweries, the Class 8 license clearly states that only beer brewed by the license-holder can be served in the taproom. It also dictates the necessity of the brewery using at least one ingredient in the beer that has been grown on the farm. That could include grain, hops, pumpkin, basil or any other number of adjuncts.
At Slate Farm Brewery, that means growing hops along with other seasonal crops that you’ll find for sale right at the taproom. like cantaloupe, tomatoes, yellow squash and cucumbers.
The taproom resides in a pole barn, and when our family arrived all the garage doors were opened wide, allowing what little breeze there was to trickle in and tickle the sweating skin of a surprisingly large number of patrons who also decided the best place to spend the afternoon in the midst of an excessive heat warning was somewhere drinking a cold beer.
There is plentiful seating both inside the taproom and outside in a beer garden. The view from the open doors of the taproom showed lengths of cornfields and residential properties shimmering in the humid air, so thick and sweltering that even the flies were moving slowly in lazy, dazed circles. Terraced landscaping forms the border of the beer garden and various lawn games, like corn hole, giant Jenga and Connect Four offer entertainment options for all ages.
Speaking of all ages, kids are welcome at the brewery, and when we were there I noted two menu options just for the smallest patrons — chicken tenders and hot dogs with french fries. My two children were especially pleased with the selection of Mexican sodas and both enjoyed a Sidral Mundet apple soda, a sweet way to remember our recent travels to Isla Mujeres (bit.ly/LNP_islabrewing).
Other food options at the time of our visit were street tacos, a cheeseburger, sauteed vegetables and boardwalk-style french fries.
The beer menu showed space for 26 different beers on tap, but not all were filled when we arrived. I did note that several were brewed to be gluten-free, so if you’re someone who needs to stay away from gluten, they’ve got some options for you.
But what about the beer? Is it worth the drive?
In a word: Yes.
Lemon Drop Pale Ale
The Lemon Drop pale ale has a 5% alcohol by volume and is brewed solidly in American pale ale style. It had crystal clarity and the color was warm gold. It lacked any head whatsoever, something I would have liked to have seen. It smelled grassy and herbal with dank undertones. A doughy malt created a solid presence throughout the sip with middling pine and pithy bitterness. Citrusy lemon and a touch of apple rounded out the experience of this easy drinker.
Farmhouse Mafia Saison
Farmhouse Mafia saison was also a session-worthy 5% ABV and is brewed with lemon and basil. This one poured orange gold with slight haze and had just as little head as the Lemon Drop. It smelled of pineapple, peach and lemon in the nose, and also had some spicy notes. The flavor was full of deep earth, green herbal qualities, zesty lemon and black pepper.
Azulojito
One of the gluten-free options was the 5.5% ABV Azulojito, brewed with agave nectar, lime and wild mint. Easily my favorite of the day, this one was golden in color and with remarkable clarity. It's exactly what you'd expect from a mojito-inspired beer, another lovely throwback to our time in Mexico. It smelled of freshly crushed mint and zested lime and the flavor carried it all through the whole way from nose to finish. It tasted like a mojito without the liquor, with a desirable soft mouthfeel that wasn't as crisp as its rum-based mentor.
Black and Blue Brut
The Brut ale on tap was called Black and Blue and was a heftier 9% ABV. Brewed with blackberries and blueberries, it was raspberry red in the glass and clear. The aroma was full of fruity berries, which also followed into the mouth, as expected for a fruit-forward beer like this. There was slight tartness along with a crispness, but it wasn’t nearly as dry as I expected for a Brut. Still, it was enjoyable and finished cleanly.
Storm Water Management Triple IPA
The Storm Water Management triple India pale ale was named after the reason why the newly built taproom didn’t open as early as expected this year. Slate Farm Brewery didn’t complete the water management plan in time so they dedicated this 11.1% ABV beer to the hiccup. It poured caramel and hazy and was topped with a brilliant white head. It smelled of pine, grapefruit and sweet malt, and the flavor also had loads of malt presence with a clean bitterness cutting through it all. I got pine, resin and pith in the mouth and noted a distinct lack of alcohol heat. Sometimes an IPA this big almost causes my tongue to feel sticky, like it drags across the roof of my mouth as I sip. Not so with Storm Water Management; it finished on the dry side, allowing for it to be dangerously drinkable.
