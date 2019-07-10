On Mother's Day I was at Target, browsing the shelves for a gift that my mom couldn't live without (because I’m a master procrastinator) and noticed a cookbook called “Magnolia Table.”

Written by Joanna Gaines as “a collection of recipes for gathering,” it immediately caught my eye with its design and cover as it sat on a shelf, filled with rustic, farmhouse-style home goods by Hearth & Hand.

Now I had passing knowledge that Joanna Gaines is someone well-known, but couldn't have answered any “Jeopardy!” questions about her, such as what she does or why she’s popular.

Did she have a TV show, maybe? I think so. Did I perhaps see her on a magazine cover by a checkout line at the grocery store? Probably.

At the time, I didn't even put together that the Target-exclusive Hearth & Hand line was a collaboration with the Gaines family brand, Magnolia, and it made perfect sense that the cookbook was in this section and not with the other books in the store. Well, it made sense if you knew something about the Gaineses.

I hadn't the foggiest.

After briefly reading up on her, I now know that Joanna and husband, Chip, have been in a seemingly constant state of transition, what with opening the Little Shop on Bosque in Waco, Texas, with Joanna’s Magnolia Market design line, and an ebb away from that to focus on raising their children and to concentrate on the family construction, design and realty business — Magnolia Homes — that resulted in them landing the show “Fixer Upper” on HGTV.

Then there was the flow back to reopening the Little Shop on Bosque and crafting a cookbook; a second one is now in the works.

I still haven’t seen one episode of “Fixer Upper,” but through reading more about Joanna Gaines and learning about her passions and drives, I feel a certain similar vein running through myself that lives in her and it’s an inspirational kind of connection with no fangirl angle.

“Magnolia Table” is a beautiful cookbook on its own, whether you’re a Gaines groupie or not.

The book is broken into chapters for breakfast, lunch, soups and salads, appetizers and starters, side dishes, dinner and desserts, all tucked into 328 pages.

Before the recipes begin, there’s a section where Gaines provides a checklist of pantry items she always has in stock (flour and butter for homemade pie crust, but a refrigerated pie crust for when there’s a time crunch) and it’s a useful one to copy and print for your own kitchen.

I especially appreciate the note at the bottom mentioning that fresh eggs from the coop don’t have to be refrigerated and can stay on the counter if they’ve not yet been chilled.

Following the checklist are a few pages of basic tools that Gaines often finds herself using; a guide to find out what she feels are essential and not just expensive gadgets that may only get used once a year — perfect for someone just starting out on their own kitchen adventures.

The photography in the book is delicious. Photographer Amy Neunsinger captures life of the Gaines family on their farm — preparing food at the dining table and the finished meals themselves — with a gorgeous, faded quality that feels snug and inviting.

I want to reach down and touch the piles of grated Parmesan and Gouda cheeses pictured with the baked spinach artichoke dip with garlic toast recipe.

I can nearly smell the tangy citrus zip from the grilled salmon with Meyer lemons and creamy cucumber salad.

There’s a two-page photo of Chip walking toward an open pasture gate with a tribe of goats eagerly leading the way, and I can almost feel the warm, dry dust they're kicking up.

With every recipe, Joanna includes a paragraph or two on what makes it special to her family, like why her Syrian donuts recipe will forever be a beloved memory of a day spent baking with her grandfather.

Also of unique interest that I don't often see in cookbooks is a cool time along with the preparation and cooking time. For instance, there’s a 30-minute cool time on the egg salad sandwiches recipe to indicate about how long the hard-boiled eggs will take to cool in an ice bath before the rest of the recipe can be completed.

A few of the recipes I can’t wait to make from each chapter are eggs Benedict casserole, flatbread pizza with prosciutto and new potatoes, peach caprese salad, roasted elephant garlic bread, fried green tomatoes with quick remoulade sauce, king ranch chicken with Mexican-style jicama salad and lemon angel food cake with fresh blueberry compote.

For our Father’s Day cookout at the house this year I made the baked bruschetta with tomato, basil and fontina, and it was a hit for those of us in my family who enjoy tomatoes with even a passing interest.

The white balsamic vinegar is an absolute must for this recipe because it’s delicate and light, the aroma and flavor reminding me of many sour beers I’ve enjoyed over the years.

It’s a quick and easy dish to throw together for last-minute dinner guests, and I could even eat this as a main meal with a simple salad on the side.

BAKED BRUSCHETTA WITH TOMATO, BASIL AND FONTINA

Start to finish: 30 minutes.

Servings: 6 to 8.

Ingredients:

• 1 loaf French bread, cut on the diagonal into 1-inch-thick slices

• 1/2 pound (2 sticks) salted butter, melted

• 2 cups (diced 1/2-inch) colorful vine-ripened tomatoes

• 1 cup white balsamic vinegar

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 8 ounces fontina cheese, grated (about 2 cups)

• 1/2 cup basil chiffonade, for garnish

• 1 tablespoon flaky sea salt, for garnish

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375 F.

Spread the bread slices on a baking sheet and brush both sides of each slice with melted butter. Toast in the oven until lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, vinegar, olive oil and garlic.

Pull the toasts out of the oven (leave it on) and use a fork or slotted spoon to divide the tomato mixture among the toasts, making sure to drain the liquid from the topping before putting it on the bread. Top each with a generous portion of fontina.

Return to the oven and bake until the cheese melts, 8 to 10 minutes.

Garnish with the basil and flaky salt and serve.

— From “Magnolia Table.”

Email Amber DeGrace at adegrace@lnpnews.com or follow her on Twitter at @amberdegrace.