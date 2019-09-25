Up until this point, I haven’t written about the lambic beer style that Belgian brewery 3 Fonteinen specializes in blending: geuze.
The last time I had a bottle of geuze was at Bulls Head Public House in Lititz when I was celebrating my 30th birthday, way back in 2011. It was the end of the evening, and it was a style with which I was unfamiliar. The bartender suggested maybe trying a different Belgian ale, but I insisted (I can be quite adamant when I put my head toward something).
I was unprepared for just how tart and sour and — at the time — off-putting I found the flavors in this style. I benched it for years and haven’t even given it consideration since, other than perhaps taking a sip or two from someone else’s glass.
But as we proceed through life the goal should be to change and grow in our personal evolution and not become stagnant and stuck as we strive to maintain a constant forward trajectory toward self-actualization.
It was with this mindset that I chose a bottle of 3 Fonteinen Brouwerij Oude Geuze, Blend No. 43.
To nip any mild spelling confusion in the bud before we move further, if you’ve seen it spelled geuze or gueuze, know that both are correct. The former is the Dutch or Flemish spelling of the style and the latter is French.
Oude Geuze number 43 blended 1-, 2- and 3-year lambics along with a 4-year-old lambic brewed in March of 2014. These lambics came from six different brews and were aged in six different barrels. These beers are part of the Belgian cultural identity, as they’re open air and wild fermented in coolships in only one valley, the Senne. This style is unlike any other beer crafted anywhere else in the world.
Its unique microflora of bacteria and yeast offers a terroir distinctive to the Senne River Valley, similar to how Pen Druid Brewery’s coolship-fermented beers in Virginia will be different than Jester King Brewery’s open-fermented beers in Texas Hill Country. Tasting a wild ale is tasting an actual place, which is one of the reasons I must visit Belgium someday and go directly to the source for all these singular brews.
Beersel, a municipality that’s snuggled up right in the heart of the Senne Valley, is where 3 Fonteinen Brouwerij is located. When reading about the region, I learned that one of the local gastronomic specialties is what’s called mandjeskaas, of which a literal translation is basket cheese. Willow baskets are used as a mold and the curds are ladled into it in layers. As the whey runs out over a period of time it takes its shape and is then wrapped for sale. Traditionally, this cheese is served with sliced radishes and chives on bread as an open-faced sandwich and served with a glass of geuze.
It’s honestly all I want right now as I’m sitting here writing this column.
The business itself started in 1883 under a different family’s leadership than the one currently operating the blending business. In 1953, the Gaston Debelder family purchased it and renamed it 3 Fonteinen, meaning three fountains. This name refers to the three hand pumps on a beer engine used to serve the original three beers offered from cask: kriek, lambic and faro.
It feels like it was a way for the new owners to pay homage to the history and past while still making it their own.
Along with a downswing of popularity in the lambic style over a period of years, there was also an unfortunate event for 3 Fonteinen involving a malfunctioning thermostat. When the Armand Debelder entered the beer cellar where many beers were being aged, he found the temperature had spiked to 140 F, resulting in an explosive mess and many ruined beers. The brewery overcame this tragedy, however, and can be found today in the city of Lot, where there’s a restaurant and gift shop. Visitors can even tour the brewery on Fridays and Saturdays.
Oude Geuze’s grist bill contains 60% malted barley and 40% unmalted wheat and hits 6.4% alcohol by volume. The label indicates it was bottled March 30, 2018, and advises that it will be best when consumed before Oct. 26, 2038, which completely boggles my mind. How about you?
Gently poured from the bottle, it was a slightly hazy amber and topped with a sporadic, chaotic white head. It smelled funky, with damp hay, a sourness that set my mouth to salivation, leather, citrus, tart raspberry and old books.
The flavor was unquestionably complex with dried orange peel, leather, unripe wineberries, vanilla, minerals and tannic oak. It was tart and sour while still being perfectly drinkable. There was a refreshingly bitter middle, and it ended with a slightly chalky mouthfeel and exceptional dryness.
While I haven’t given this style any consideration in the past eight years, that will certainly be different moving forward. It was a valuable personal lesson that as we change, so do our preferences. Just because you didn’t enjoy a style of beer five years ago doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it now. Give that style another try.
Contact Amber DeGrace with comments and questions at adegrace@lnpnews.com and find her on Twitter at @amberdegrace.