BEER BRIEF

FREETHOUGHT BREWING CO.

What: Shibumi, an IPA Cuvee with cherries, miso and chamomile.

ABV: 5.5%.

Glassware: Tulip, bodega glass or pint (if that’s what you have).

Serving temperature: 45 to 50 degrees.

Drink fresh or cellar: This one already isn’t fresh, but don’t let that deter you. Generally speaking, drink an IPA fresh.

Pair with: Waffles drizzled with chamomile honey butter, grilled chicken and coconut rice salad, and almond tart for dessert.