It worked out for my husband and me to have a free afternoon, sans kids, on Sunday, so we decided to swing by Millersville’s new brewery, Raney Cellars Brewing Co.
With the brewery having just opened Sept. 25, the crowd throughout our session was warm and delighted to welcome co-owners Sarah and Sean Raney to the community.
One couple in particular was thrilled to be repeat customers, only a few days into its opening; it must be a wonderful feeling for the Raneys to already have enthusiastic regulars.
Upon entering the brightly lit and welcoming taproom, it was hard to imagine the space once being a pizza shop, although the fire extinguisher system with nozzles set to spray down onto cooking surfaces is still in place.
Today, you won’t find any kitchen grills — the Raneys, who both have experience in the restaurant and brewing industry, are focusing just on the beer aspect of the business and leaving the dining to the Buzz food truck.
The space under the sprinklers is currently taken up with three Thistle Finch Distillery barrels.
Those barrels will soon be feeling the swelling of stout filling their oaken insides, and I’ll definitely make it a point to come back and try that when they’re complete.
The atmosphere is clean and functional, with white walls, white tables and a slate-gray floor. The bathrooms feature diaper-changing stations, a generous amount of room and vivid blue-green paint, which, happily, reminded me of Isla Mujeres.
As soon as I walked in, my nose picked up the smell of butter, and, sure enough, a popcorn machine was running in the dining area with the cheerful and inviting aroma setting my mouth to salivate.
Because I’m of shorter stature, the barstools were particularly pleasing to me, as there were rungs set high enough for me to rest my feet; so often I’m left with dangling legs because I can’t reach lower chair rungs or bar foot rails.
There weren’t any hooks for hanging purses under the bar, but the bar top was deep enough that my clutch wasn’t in anyone’s way.
The music made my ’90s-loving heart happy with 311, Sublime, Weezer and other alternative hits from back in the day; likewise, my daughter would have enjoyed being there with us and calling out the names of some of her current favorite bands.
If football is your jam during this season, then you’ll enjoy sitting at the bar and watching games on the big screen TV.
Feeling in the mood for something other than craft beer? You’ll find a selection of cider, wine and soft drinks on the menu.
The Buzz food truck was offering hot dogs with optional toppings on the Sunday we visited.
Sean Raney isn’t new to the brewing game; he was the head brewer for three years at Mad Chef Craft Brewing, and before that at Colorado’s Bonfire Brewing.
He’s keeping it close to those Colorado roots and using yeast from Brewing Science Institute, like the Kölsch strain for the house Kölsch that will always be available at Raney Cellars.
Crush Time Kolsch
Brewing a simple, clean style of beer like Kölsch takes skill; there’s nothing for any faults to hide behind. The 4.4% alcohol by volume Crush Time Kölsch at Raney Cellars, served in a lovely 12-ounce stange glass, certainly didn’t need to make any effort to hide imperfections.
And it’s the beer I started out with on our visit.
It poured bright gold, crystal clear, and was topped with a thin white head. It smelled grainy and sweet with apple notes while remaining refreshingly clean. A somewhat fruity apple flavor mixed with the grainy malt before every sip ended dry and clean. There was sweetish honey and a touch of softness in the mouthfeel, none of which lingered overlong.
Peace Out Cub Scout
Peace Out Cub Scout was the last beer Raney brewed at Mad Chef Craft Brewing and it’s a 7% ABV India pale ale brewed in the West Coast style, which is always refreshing in a world with so many New England IPAs.
This malt-forward beer was dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Motueka and Citra hops; the appearance was caramel-orange and murky from being jostled about, according to Raney.
All those hop particles were mixed back into suspension, and will likely settle back out as time passes. There was caramel sweetness and a strong malty backbone that offered nuttiness; the hops introduced pine and resin bitterness, mango, pineapple and lemon pith.
Pure Joy Porter
The final beer I tried was Pure Joy Porter, and it was just that. This 5.1% sessionable option poured a deep brown with ruby highlights when held up to the light and it was topped with a generous dark tan head.
There was bittersweet chocolate, ample roast and some applewood smokiness, and the body was thin enough to be approachable and drinkable, keeping it refreshing. While some of the flavors hinted at sweet delights, there was a clean dryness to the body.
While all the beers I sampled here were enjoyable, this was my favorite.
