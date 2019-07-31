RAR Brewing Co. has been a favorite of many seekers of whales over the past few years.
Located in Cambridge, Maryland, a town I passed through countless times over the course of my childhood and young adult life when making my way to the shore, it’s a place where revitalization is solidly underway. After seeing the lines that form for RAR beers at releases, it’s no stretch to say the brewery has had a hand in that renaissance.
In fact, though they are usually called simply RAR, the full name of the brewery is actually ReAle Revival. Indeed, a revival is exactly what they’re a part of in Cambridge.
The town stands along the Choptank River, just north of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Park. Several years ago, I joined a press trip that traveled the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Trail, and it was one of the single-most enlightening and educational experiences of my life.
Part of the trip was based in Baltimore. A visit to the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum should be on everyone’s bucket list (there’s even a tribute to Thaddeus Stevens in the hall of abolitionists). I left the museum heavy hearted and broken, a necessary step in viewing the world with a new set of eyes.
For the other part of the trip, we were based right in Cambridge. Although we didn’t spend much time in the town and instead visited local areas of interest relating to Tubman’s life, I do recall finding the town charming and sleepy on the one late evening we dined at a local restaurant.
A profound sense of responsibility to share Tubman’s role in assisting freedom seekers in leaving their bonds of enslavement remains with me to this day.
When leafing through some of my notes taken in a battered, orange Moleskine, I remember all the emotions. I wrote: “I feel the ghosts and memories around me. I pray that if, God forbid, the day ever comes where we must choose between being complicit in the dehumanization and degradation of other human lives, no matter what the reason, that I will have the strength and courage to stand up and do all I can to help right those wrongs.”
I learned that the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, founded in 1933, has lost 5,000 acres since its inception due to climate change and the rising sea level.
Even before the trip was over, I felt compelled to share everything I’d learned with everyone who’d listen.
All this to say, I think it’s time we all head down to Cambridge and spend a long weekend tracing the footsteps of Harriet Tubman. This isn’t the textbook version of education: It’s brutal and heartbreaking and it’s the history of this nation. We should all know it and learn from those mistakes and wrongs.
And while you’re down there, definitely do some decompressing over a couple glasses of RAR beer. In my opinion, they certainly live up to the hype.
Slip Ons
Slip Ons is a 6.5% ABV beer brewed in the American IPA style that pays serious homage with the label art to the style of Vans shoes that my son wears. It poured like hazy, light orange juice and was topped with a weak, thin, off-white head. In aroma it offered pine, vanilla, grapefruit, orange and some catty qualities. The flavor held loads of pithy bitterness throughout the sip, along with orange, grapefruit, water crackers, herbal greenness and a touch of vanilla that added a bit of softness. Visually, I expected this to be an over-juicy Northeast IPA and was pleasantly surprised to find it balanced with that firm bitterness.
That Night In Key West
If you’ve been reading my column over the past few years, you may recall that I once lived in Key West, so it was with fondness that I viewed the label art for That Night In Key West, an American sour ale. The label features a sad, broken flip-flop and a rooster that I guarantee was waking people up at 2:30 in the morning.
Brewed with Key limes, marshmallows, graham crackers and vanilla, this 5.2% ABV beer was super enjoyable. Even if sour beers aren’t typically your thing you should give it a try because it hits all kinds of happy notes. It poured peachy-orange and hazy and smelled of tart limes with a touch of funk, vanilla and ocean.
The flavor reminded me of a gose with its briny quality, although it lacked the wheat character. There was ample graham cracker, tart lime, vanilla and marshmallow fluff in every sip that ended in a grainy maltiness, letting you know it was still actually a beer. This put me in mind of biting into Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Pie and all the beautiful things about the town — with none of the roosters crowing in the middle of the night (or the broken flip-flop).
For Mom
Finishing out this RAR tasting adventure was For Mom, a 6.8% ABV sour IPA brewed with passion fruit, guava, blackberry, lime and lactose. The color was a hazy blend of red, orange and pink, kind of like that shade between papaya and guava. It was topped with a frothy, pale pinkish head. It smelled like the plastic cups of tropical fruit medley I ate as a kid, full of juicy fruit and the sweet promise of summer. I could smell every single fruit independently when I concentrated on them and there wasn’t anything overly tart or sour that wasn’t part of the fruit itself.
The flavor brought every single one of the fruits together into a wild fugue that could also be dissected and individually tasted. Blackberry and lime offered a nice contrast in tartness to the sweet tropical fruits and the sourness offered a refreshing way to tone down the fruit sugar and lactose.
There’s a caution on the can to keep the beer refrigerated because of the copious amounts of fruit. I’ve read criticism about breweries creating “bottle bombs” or exploding cans from the continued fermentation process, but after drinking this beer I have to say that I’d rather take precautions then to have never tried something so delicious.
Contact Amber DeGrace with comments and questions at adegrace@lnpnews.com and find her on Twitter at @amberdegrace.