Because of the state shut-down, the site closed in mid-March and reopened Friday, June 5.
Initially, staff weren’t sure about what would happen at the attraction over the summer, says Jamie Burkhart, the sites’ social media and events coordinator. As they learned more about the safety of outdoor activities, they decided to offer yoga with baby goats again.
Jamie Burkhart, social media and events coordinator at Amish Farm and House, shares photos and videos of the goats, including Rambo. She's wearing a mask that's being sold to support the King family fund.
Here's more about the baby goats in Amish Farm and House's goat yoga.
Bubba (left) and Forrest (right) are siblings.
They were named by Jeni, a 3-year-old who is a frequent visitor to the farm.
She also named Bubba.
These brothers are Luke (black) and Marky (brown). They are named after a staff member's grandchildren.
Luke (and his brother Marky) were the first newborns of the year on the farm.
Marky (and his brother Luke) were born overnight in late April. The next morning they were joined by two more baby goats.
During the shutdown, Gizmo has joined some of the business meetings at Amish Farm and House.
Gadget is Gizmo's sister.
Jaxson (left) and Leah are siblings.
Pip and Squeak are siblings.
Pip has "angry eyebrow" markings, as staff call them.
Squeak does not.
Mikayla Horst, who used to work at Amish Farm and House, bottle-fed Ellie (middle) when the goat was a baby. This spring, Ellie gave birth to Echo (left) and Enzo (right).
Enzo, born May 21, will be one of the baby goats at goat yoga.
Ellie, born May 21, will be there too.
Rambo and Rocky are siblings.
The regular sessions are one hour, with most time for yoga poses and time with the baby goats. These sessions cost $20 and include access to the farm site. New this year are Saturday morning sessions.
Family goat yoga classes have a shorter yoga class, plus time with the goats and access to the farm. These are good for children with short attention spans, Burkhart says. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-11.
To avoid spreading germs, yogis will be asked to wear a mask and stay at least six feet from others. The outdoor yoga area will be cleaned often. Class sizes will be cut in half to allow more space.
Tickets went on sale Thursday and many of the June dates almost sold-out, Burkhart says. The sessions will continue through Aug. 30.