Pandemic or not, goat yoga is coming back to Lancaster County.

This summer, the outdoor classes will be half the size, giving more space to for mask-wearing yogis plus bouncing baby goats.

Since they started in 2018, goat yoga sessions have been a popular addition to Amish Farm and House, for both tourists and locals. They even brought in celebrities like Our Lady J, from "Pose" and "Transparent."

Because of the state shut-down, the site closed in mid-March and reopened Friday, June 5.

Initially, staff weren’t sure about what would happen at the attraction over the summer, says Jamie Burkhart, the sites’ social media and events coordinator. As they learned more about the safety of outdoor activities, they decided to offer yoga with baby goats again.

“After all of this happened, we realized that everyone’s dealing with a lot more stress and anxiety than normal,” Burkhart says. “Goat yoga is way too much fun.”

The yoga classes will star seven sets of siblings: Pip and Squeak; Forrest and Bubba; Rocky and Rambo; Marky and Luke; Gizmo and Gadget; Leah and Jaxson plus Enzo and Echo.

(Story continues below photos.)

The regular sessions are one hour, with most time for yoga poses and time with the baby goats. These sessions cost $20 and include access to the farm site. New this year are Saturday morning sessions.

Family goat yoga classes have a shorter yoga class, plus time with the goats and access to the farm. These are good for children with short attention spans, Burkhart says. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-11.

To avoid spreading germs, yogis will be asked to wear a mask and stay at least six feet from others. The outdoor yoga area will be cleaned often. Class sizes will be cut in half to allow more space.

Tickets went on sale Thursday and many of the June dates almost sold-out, Burkhart says. The sessions will continue through Aug. 30.