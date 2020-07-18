Covenant United Methodist Church has announced a series of drive-in worship services in its Orange Street parking lot. The church will host services at 10 a.m. Sunday, and July 26. The church hosted its first drive-in service July 12.

The church announced a number of protocols and planning measures for the drive-in services, including the following:

– Ushers will guide attendees to parking spaces.

– Every other parking space will be blocked off.

– Those driving trucks are asked to park in the back row facing the parking lot entry door.

– Attendees are asked to stay in their cars.

– The church will not be open for restroom use.

– Attendees can hear the service's audio by tuning to radio frequency 107.1 FM.

For those who wish to worship from home, the church's online services will continue. Covenant United Methodist Church is located at 110 N. Mulberry St., at the corner of Mulberry and Orange streets. For more information, visit convenant-umc.com.

