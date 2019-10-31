Two new concerts have been added to the American Music Theatre’s 2020 schedule.
Trace Adkins, who’s sold 11 million albums in his 20-year career, will appear on April 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $99, $89 and $79 and go on sale Nov. 9.
Adkins’ trademark baritone can be heard on a number of country hits, including “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “Hillbilly Bone.”
Bill Anderson, Moe Bandy and the Malpass Brothers will perform in one concert on April 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $49, $39 and $29 and go on sale Nov. 9.
Anderson is one of country music’s most awarded songwriters and will be singing some of his biggest hits, including “Mama Sang a Song,” “ I Get the Fever” and “For Loving You.”
Bandy has ten #1 hits, 40 top ten hits and five gold albums. Those hits include “I’m Too Old to Die Young,” “It’s a Cheatin’ Situation” and “Bandy the Rodeo Clown.”
The Malpass Brothers — Christopher and Taylor — promote and play classic country as well as their own songs.