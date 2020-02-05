Come this summer, the sound of over 7,000 people singing "Body Like a Back Road" will emanate from Hersheypark Stadium.
Singer, songwriter and former football player Sam Hunt will be taking his Southside Summer Tour to Hershey on Saturday, August 29. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14, if you're still looking for a Valentine's Day gift.
Along with the tour, it was announced that Hunt's sophomore album, "Southside," will be released April 3.
Hunt will bring along musicians Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus to open the show.
