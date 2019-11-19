American Music Theatre announced two additions to its 2020 schedule on Tuesday morning.

Country singer Jake Owen will bring his acoustic tour to American Music Theatre on Friday, March 6, 2020. Tickets are $49-$69 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 22.

Owen, who's from Vero Beach, Florida, has six No. 1 singles: "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Beachin'," "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," and "American Country Love Song."

"Disney Dance Upon a Dream: Starring Mackenzie Ziegler" will visit American Music Theatre Thursday, April 2, 2020. Tickets are $39-$149 and go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Ziegler, who is also an actor and was a dancer on the show "Dance Moms" for five years, has 30 million followers across several social media platforms. The 15-year-old is joined by a cast of dancers in her latest show, who perform to a soundtrack of Disney's greatest hits.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com.