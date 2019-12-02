Country singer Lee Brice, best known for songs like "Rumor" and "That Don't Sound Like You," will perform in Hershey next year.
Brice will visit Hershey Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at noon. Tickets will be available in-person at the Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.
Brice a South Carolina native and attended Clemson University on a football scholarship. He wrote for other artists like Sister Hazel, Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks before branching out on his own as a solo artist. Brice released his debut album "Love Like Crazy" in 2010. He released his fourth and most recent album, "Lee Brice," in 2017.
In October, Brice and fellow country singer Carly Pearce released the duet "I Hope You're Happy Now." The song's music video has over 1 million views on YouTube.