Country gospel service at Community UMC
Community United Methodist Church of Lancaster, 130 Tennyson Drive, will host a Country Gospel Service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The service will feature special musical selections and congregational singing of standard hymns and newer songs, all done country music style. A live country band will provide musical accompaniment. There will also be a brief inspirational message. The worship event is under the direction of Elizabeth Zito, a professional singer and musician and the music and worship director at the church. There is no admission charge, and the public is invited to attend. For more information, call the church office at 717-393-9182 or contact the pastor at 717-615-0525.
K OF C plans golf outing
Knights of Columbus Council 17028 of St. Philip the Apostle Church will sponsor a golf outing on Friday, Sept. 20, at Four Seasons Golf Course, 949 Church St., Landisville. The cost is $80 per person, or $300 per foursome. The price includes lunch, dinner, golf with a cart and prizes. For more information, call Mike Kirkham at 717-371-0611 or Ken Ford at 717-584-6537.
Kidstuf kickoff is Wednesday
Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., will begin its 14th season of Kidstuf — a program geared toward families of elementary-aged children — from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The 45-minute, live production is filled with skits, singing, Bible encounters and audience interaction — all emphasizing Biblical virtues called “Life Apps.” The public is invited to attend. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Nursery care is available with advanced registration for infants and preschoolers. Contact Kristie Beatty (kbeatty@hempfieldumc.org) in advance to preregister for Kidstuf childcare. Please include number of children and ages. Regular season productions of Kidstuf will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month, September through April.
Healing service at Grace Campus of Millersville UMC
Lay Pastor Brad Phelan will present a message during the monthly service of Peace, Hope and Healing at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary at the Grace Campus of Millersville Community United Methodist Church, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville. The service will include personal and community prayers, songs, Holy Communion, healing prayers and, if desired, anointing and laying on of hands.
Brass Quintet at Lititz Church of the Brethren
The Lancaster Brass Quintet will be in concert at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the church sanctuary. The quintet will perform a variety of music in a style brought to the forefront by renowned ensembles such as Empire Brass and the Canadian Brass. The concert is open to the public with no ticket required; a freewill offering will be taken.
ECC to hold Family Fest
Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, will host Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Snyder Community Park, 230 Clay School Road, Ephrata. The event features games, crafts, bounce houses and a Ferris wheel. First responders will be honored. Parking will be at the church — a 10-minute walk from the park. A shuttle will be available for those who need it. Go to ephratacommunitychurch.com or call 717-733-4071 for more information.
Children’s choir openings
New singers, grades one to five, are invited to join The Grandview Sings! Community Children’s Choir. Membership in the choir is open to all youths from the Lancaster community. Rehearsals are held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday evenings, beginning Sept. 23, at Grandview United Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road. Rehearsals are fast-paced and include musical games and learning songs. The choir is directed by Cindy McGary and assisted by pianist Cindy Kahler. The choir presents two public concerts each year and sings occasionally in worship services at Grandview. More information is available by calling 717-394-6887 or visiting grandviewumc.org.
Blue Star Program extended
The National Watch & Clock Museum, 514 Poplar St., Columbia, has expanded its Blue Star summer program to offer free, year-round admission for the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve. Every summer since 2010, the Blue Star Families organization has promoted free museum admission events across the United States under the Blue Star Museum program. For details, call 717-684-8261, ext. 211, or email giftshop@nawcc.org.