Sam Grow knows anything worth having takes some elbow grease.

His dad, a power lineman, instilled a strong blue-collar work ethic in his son. So, when Grow asked for a guitar as a teenager, he had to prove he was serious.

His father suggested he first borrow one from a friend to learn a song. If he was impressed, he’d consider getting Grow his own.

“He told me pretty straight up, if you come back and play me Green Day, I’m not going to get you a guitar,” Grow says.

So, he opted for a classic: “Bring it On Home to Me” by soul legend Sam Cooke.

His dad approved. Not long after Grow strummed his last chord, his dad took him to the guitar shop.

“I thought I’d struck the lotto,” Grow says.

That sincere gratitude and hardworking mentality have earned Grow a large and dedicated following, which he refers to not as fans, but as family.

So, consider Saturday a family reunion of sorts, when Grow headlines the River Hills Music Festival in Holtwood. The first-time festival will raise money for the Lancaster County Sportsman’s Association.

Grow was born in La Plata, Maryland, where he lived until he was 5. He then lived in Winfield, Kansas, until age 12, when his family returned to Maryland and settled in Mechanicsville.

He was just 5 when he gave his first performance: singing “Amazing Grace” in a tiny church in Kansas.

His musical upbringing was largely shaped by his father, who idolized Elvis Presley, loved Ray Charles and Roy Orbison, and also enjoyed sipping whiskey on the rocks to Brooks and Dunn and Vince Gill.

Then, when he met his bandmates —bassist Gene Quaid and guitarist Mike Stacy — they schooled him on classic rock, from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Queen.

All of it influences Grow’s music today. His voice is a blend of natural twang with soulful affectation, and there’s a lively country-rock energy to the instrumentals.

“I’m thankful every day that I never really fell into one genre to listen to,” Grow says.

There is one rule he abides by in his songwriting: He has to be honest.

“I can’t sing it if I haven’t lived it. … I think that’s the best part about a country music audience as well,” Grow says. “They can always tell if you’re telling the truth or if you’re not telling the truth, you know?”

That heartfelt songwriting caught the ear of Ole, an independent publishing company in Nashville. He scored a publishing deal and moved to Nashville five years ago.

He’s now signed to Average Joes, an alternative country record label that helped launch artists such as Brantley Gilbert and Carter Winter. Grow released his major label debut, “Love and Whiskey,” in May. He wrote nine of the album’s 12 songs, and was proud to use his own band in the studio, rather than hiring session musicians.

“I spent a lot of time behind the control board, talking to my guys and making this record and producing it alongside my producer Jacob Rice,” Grow says. “It’s just been such a blessing for us. It’s completely changed my life.”

And, since it’s in the title: His whiskey of choice is Jack Daniels. He likes it on the rocks, just like his daddy.

He credits his father with more than just good taste in music and whiskey. He often saw his dad bring big ideas to life, whether implementing education in Maryland schools about power line safety or helping to create Isle of Lights, an annual Christmas celebration in Kansas.

“I think it played a huge influence in me seeing things and wanting to do things. … I think having that mindset of get it on your own definitely helped everything that’s put me where I am now,” Grow says.

And the help of those who love his music isn’t lost on him, either.

“I feel like a lot of the people that we play for are all blue collar,” Grow says. “So I know how hard they work for their money and them reaching in their pocket to help us and support us to do what we absolutely love to do — a fan doesn’t do that. That’s something that family does.”