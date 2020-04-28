The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization in Elizabethtown dedicated to rescuing neglected farm animals, has launched a free online program for children.

The sanctuary’s founding members will livestream a bedtime story reading twice a week on the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

All stories will be appropriate for children 3 and up.

The videos will include “special guest appearances” by animals at the sanctuary. In a recent video, founder Jonina Turzi read two calming books to Meris, a sheep.

The story times are 7:30 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays.

To check it out, visit Facebook.com/lancasterfarmsanctuary or see the organization’s Instagram page, @lancasterfarmsanctuary.

For more information on Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, visit the organization's website.