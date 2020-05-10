This year’s Author’s Luncheon, which brings a well-known author to Lancaster County and raises much-needed funds for its public libraries, was on track to be the most successful yet.

After all, the Council of Friends of Public Libraries, a committee of women who have been organizing this luncheon for 20 years, managed to book prolific, popular and bestselling author David Baldacci for the April 30 fundraiser.

More than 800 tickets had been sold, between the luncheon and Baldacci’s post-luch speech at Calvary Church in Manheim Township.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon was postponed — the council is hoping to re-book Baldacci in the fall — and all the council members’ hard work on behalf of bibliophiles and the libraries was stalled.

It’s a big undertaking to bring a bestselling author to Lancaster, to make sure the book fans who attend the luncheon have a great experience and to work with a local bookstore to make sure there are plenty of books available that attendees can have signed by the literary guest of honor.

The Council of Friends is made up of women who have spent years volunteering for the Friends groups or boards at their own local libraries — the folks who raise money for the institutions year-round, through book sales and other events.

“They're tireless and tenacious and wonderful,” says Karla Trout, executive director of the Library System of Lancaster County, of the council members.

“It amazes me, their collective years of experience in putting on this event and it’s a remarkable number, if you were to add up all those years of experience that they bring,” Trout says. “Our libraries benefit greatly from the exposure and the cash. ... It’s a heartwarming, wonderful thing.”

Trout calls the scheduling of David Baldacci “a major coup.”

The luncheon garnered interest from neighboring states because of Baldacci’s profile; he has written more than 35 novels for adults — many of them thrillers — and has published yet another novel just since the luncheon was canceled.

“They’re a remarkable group of women” says Todd Dickinson, co-owner of Aaron’s Books in Lititz. For the past few years, the books available for the luncheon’s visiting author to sign have been provided through Aaron’s.

“We’ve been thrilled to be partnered with them for a number of years now,” Dickinson says. “They started the luncheon as a (National) Library Week event, and it was basically a break-even program for them.

“Now that they’ve been able to do it as a fundraiser for the county libraries,” he says, “it’s really changed the purpose and the tenor of the program. The focus is to bring a really interesting author to town and get a bunch of readers together to celebrate that. But it also now is a fundraiser for the libraries themselves.

“We’re all excited to get together and celebrate books and libraries as soon as we can,” Dickinson adds.

Volunteers “serve a couple of roles for libraries,” Trout says. “Of course, they do fundraising and contribute, and libraries in Pennsylvania, in particular, being nonprofit organizations, with budget challenges — those extra dollars go a long way.

“But Friends do more than raise money,” Trout says. “They’re a library’s best advocate. They speak to their friends and their neighbors, and the people areound them, about the value of the library.

“It carries a value that can’t be measured,” Trout says. “So, I guess I would say they're priceless.”

Profiles

Before the county’s public libraries all closed down because of the pandemic, and before the luncheon was canceled, four of these “priceless” volunteers from the council sat down to talk about why they volunteer for libraries — the ones in their own towns, and all the libraries across the county.

Here are profiles of Vivian Zecoski, Nancy Dyrness, Ronnie Heston and Sue Newswanger, who keep the Author’s Luncheon running and bringing in money for the libraries.

The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Each woman has volunteered on the Council of Friends committee for 20 years, and each has different volunteer experiences at her own neighborhood libraries.

And they all agree: Their libraries need more funding, and more space for materials and programs for the patrons that depend on them.

Name: Vivian Zecoski, of Lititz.

Library work: Has volunteered for the Friends groups at Eastern Lancaster County and then the Lititz public libraries.

Retired: From Corning Inc. I worked in the government affairs office in D.C., two blocks from the White House.

Family: Married to Joe Zecoski.

Activities: I read books. And other than that, I’d say walking.

Why I volunteer: Probably because when I was growing up, there was no library in my hometown (of Mount Carmel). ... When I moved from my hometown to work in Washington, D.C., and got to be able to go to a library on a regular basis, I thought that was great.

I started volunteering when I lived in Virginia. And then when I moved up here, when we retired, I would go into the library in New Holland, and they were in the process of bar-coding books. I made the big mistake of saying that I knew something about computers. And therefore, they thought, well, that’s good, you can sit here and help bar-code. So that’s how I started. Then I went into shelving from there.

Book recommendations: I recently read “Hill Women,” by Cassie Chambers. It’s a biography. It’s set in her home state of Kentucky, and she talks about her grandparents and the hardscrabble life they had. And her parents ... her mother was the first one in her family who went through school.

I usually read mysteries. I really like C.S. Harris, because she writes books that are set in the Georgian period in England. I actually like all British authors.

Name: Ronnie Heston, of East Cocalico Township.

Library work: Volunteer for the Friends group at the Adamstown Area Library.

Retired: I did secretarial work for different businesses. My husband was in the army for 30 years, and we moved around a lot.

Family: Married to Jim Heston; with children and grandchildren.

Activities: I like to make books. I’ll make little cookbooks for my kids. And I enjoy the theater. We go to the Fulton, and we go to the symphony.

Why I volunteer: I did have access to a library when I was a kid (in Wilkes-Barre). But it was only once in a while, a couple of times a month. Our library had been a Presbyterian church. ... When I was going to the library (as a child), you whispered. And the whisper was so appropriate to the building — it seemed natural. I used to volunteer in my kids’ libraries when they were in school. So then, when I got to the basement of the YMCA, and I was asked if I’d like to volunteer, I did. I just love books, and I like being around books.

Book recommendations: I also like mysteries. I recently finished the last Louise Penny book. I would love to see her come to Lancaster. I also finished a book “A Woman of No Importance” (Sonia Purnell). It’s about a woman named Virginia Hall, who loved France and tried to join the Resistance in World War II. She was very successful at it. At the end of her career, she worked for the CIA. It’s an amazing story about a woman who did so much and really did not get the respect that was due to her.

Name: Nancy Dyrness, of Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, and formerly of Quarryville.

Library work: Former board member and president of the Quarryville Library.

Family: I’ve always been single, and that always let me be the favorite aunt for all the nieces and nephews. Aunt Nancy.

Retired: I taught first grade for 39 years in Solanco. I just love kids.

Activities: After I retired, I dabbled in floral design and gardening, oil paints, watercolors.

Why I volunteer: I love to read. And when I spent my summers in Maine, we always went to the library and brought stacks of books home. And then when I was asked to be on the board (in Quarryville), I thought, well, I can do that. And then ... you begin to see the need of raising funds.

I remember going to the businesses in the area, one by one, you know? And asking for money during our fundraising time. And I love kids, I love to read to kids. I love to see them reading. And you get caught up in it. It’s contagious, once you start volunteering. It’s very worthwhile.

Book recommendations: I love to read historical books about World War II. I read a biography about Clementine, Winston Churchill’s wife. And “Killing Lincoln” (Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard). “The Prize,” about the oil industry. You learn so much about what happened in the era around (those events). When the reality is so exciting, you don’t need fiction.

Name: Sue Newswanger, of New Holland.

Library work: Volunteer at Eastern Lancaster County Library.

Family: Married to Pete Newswanger, with one son who lives out of state.

Retired: From Frontier Communications, New Holland; has a part-time office job.

Activities: I like to eat, I like to sleep and I like to read.

Why I volunteer: I think if you love to read, and you love being around books, the library is obviously the very best choice. It’s my happy place. I love to be there. I love to put the books on the shelves. Some people call that drudgery ... I think it’s wonderful. You get to handle each and every book — “Oh, that looks good. I’ve never read that.” But besides just the fun, book people are great people. Our whole committee.

And the library is the best place. Everybody that walks through that door has access to the exact same thing. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, how much money’s in your pocket. It just does not matter. You walk in there, and you get the exact same services. Where else is that? I just love it.

Libraries, overall, are uplifting, I think. You get your reward when you see people coming in and using the library, and you see all these needs being met.

Book recommendations: I like historic fiction, and whimsical things sometimes, to break things up from the heaviness. Like Alexander McCall Smith that does “The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency” books. Just charming, light, whimsical. I like to read those in between (reading) heavy novels, (like books about) World War II. I also like Richard Russo.