Could Lancaster County native Brad Rutter still win the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament and the top prize of $1 million?

It’s possible.

But to do that, Rutter, the Manheim Township High School alumnus who has won more money than any “Jeopardy!” contestant in history, will have to come from behind to win three two-game matches in the tournament. The tournament continues airing Tuesday night, Jan. 14.

Surprisingly, Rutter found himself finishing in third place during the first three nights of the “Greatest” tournament against fellow champions Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. While Rutter bet all his points on some "Daily Double" clues on which he failed to provide the correct response, Jennings doubled his money by answering correctly on his "Daily Doubles."

The tournament that's airing in prime time on ABC was played and filmed in December.

From his initial appearance in 2000, plus several "Jeopardy!" tournaments in which he has played, Rutter has won nearly $4.7 million on the quiz show, in which the clues are answers and the answers are given in the form of a question.

On episodes of the quiz show that aired in March 2019, Rutter was the leader of a three-champion team that split $1 million in a team tournament.

Jennings, an author who won 74 straight games in his initial “Jeopardy!” appearance, won the first and third matches of the so-called GOAT tournament, which aired last Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 7 and 9.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler won the "Greatest" match that aired last Wednesday, Jan. 8. Holzhauer won $2.7 million on the show in April through June of 2019, and holds records for all 15 of the show’s top single-day winnings.

If Jennings wins the night on Tuesday, the tournament will be over. The winner gets the million-dollar payout, and the other two champs will receive $250,000 each.

But if Rutter or Holzhauer win Tuesday’s match, the tournament continues till someone does rack up three match wins. The tournament could air Tuesday through Friday of this week. The contest would only run until Friday if each of the three men won two matches, and a deciding match were needed.

The tournament runs in prime time, from 8 to 9 p.m., on ABC.