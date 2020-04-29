The seeds at Landis Valley’s heirloom seed project are a living museum. Growing them keeps heritage vegetables, herbs and dye plants alive for future generations.

However, the museum is closed because of COVID-19. Volunteers can’t help tend the seedlings. Plus, the site’s Herb and Garden Faire, where many of the plants are sold, has been canceled.

Thanks to some early seed sowing, a selection of heirloom plants is still available. These seedlings were started before social distancing in greenhouses at Landis Valley. The list of available plants is online at bit.ly/LVplants. Orders can be picked up curbside May 7 and 8.

Through the winter, volunteers planted perennials and herbs from the project’s bank of heritage seeds. They slowed the planting as coronavirus concerns unfolded, says Joanne Ranck Dirks, heirloom seed project coordinator.

Seeds usually are sold through the mail. Plants grown from the seeds are also sold during Landis Valley’s Herb and Garden Faire. This year, the museum closed along with all state-owned museums and historic sites. The site will remain closed through May 8, according to Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Since that announcement, the Wolf administration has announced reopening counties and regions in phases.

It’s unclear if Lancaster County will be open by the Herb and Garden Faire, scheduled for May 8 and 9, so the site decided to cancel the event.

While plants and other items won’t be available from the sale’s 80 vendors, the heirloom seed project will sell its remaining plants.

“We had a hoop house full,” Ranck Dirks says. “We want to get them to people who want them.”

The seed bank has 150 varieties of plants stored in glass jars and inside a refrigerator. Volunteers usually grow many of the seeds every three to four years. While fewer seeds were grown this year, that doesn’t mean the end for some varieties.

“We can cut back without any harm to the program,” Ranck Dirks says.

In April, Landis Valley staff shared an early list of available plants on Facebook, hoping for a small test run. Organizing the plant sale has been a challenge for staff, who are staying far apart and have different schedules, Ranck Dirks says.

They managed to sell plants to 65 people who loaded up their vehicles in the site’s parking lot.

The next round of plants includes perennial plants and vegetable plants like tomatoes, peppers and eggplant plus herbs.

Orders for plants can be made online at bit.ly/LVplants. Orders will be Wednesday, May 6. Pickup days will be Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8.