Here's your last chance to get lost.
Corn maze season in Lancaster County is coming to an end within the next two weeks, though different locations close on different days.
Watch this video or read below for the last days for each corn maze.
Oregon Dairy, 1289 Creek Road, Lititz: Saturday, Oct. 31
Amish Farm & House, 2395 Covered Bridge Road: Saturday, Oct. 31
Corn Cob Acres, 191 College Ave., Mountville: Sunday, Nov. 1.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks: Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster: Saturday, Nov. 7.