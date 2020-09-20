The year 2020 is the perfect embodiment of the old expression (or curse) “may you live in interesting times.” Turns out, interesting times are extremely stressful.

Six months into the global COVID-19 pandemic, Americans also are fighting systemic racism, addressing police violence and watching wildfires ravage the West Coast. They’re also struggling with economic fallout from the virus and dealing with the stress of the upcoming highly contentious election. It’s, as they say, a lot.

We spoke with two mental health professions to provide strategies to deal with stress as we prepare for the fall and winter months, when some people will struggle with seasonal affective disorder, or the pressures that will arise with this most unusual of school terms or anything else that 2020 decides to hurl at us.

Taking action

“We are experiencing collective trauma, me included,” says Karen Carnabucci, a licensed clinical social worker and alternative therapist. “This (virus) is not going away tomorrow. We really have to find — all of us — have to find a new way of living. How do we care for ourselves when the world is really rough and really challenging to live in?”

It’s a question that we are all asking ourselves — mental health professionals included.

For Carnabucci, a quote from one of her favorite folk singers helps her consider the question more deeply.

“I like this quote by the wonderful folk singer Joan Baez, and she said, ‘Action is an antidote to despair.’ It’s a wonderful quote, and I think it’s a very wise quote,” Carnabucci, of West Earl Township, says. “So what actions can I thoughtfully take that make things better in my corner of the world?”

Carnabucci says being conscious of her diet and immune system, as well as checking in with friends are all good strategies to maintain good mental health during this time of isolation and sheltering in place. (More on these ideas later.)

John Shand, the medical director for psychiatric services at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, also finds some solace into taking action.

“I’ve been getting into sports and exercise,” Shand, of Lancaster, says. “I’ve found a lot of outlets in physical activity and being outside. I’ve also been tackling a lot of projects. Starting and finishing a project provides a sense of accomplishment in a time of uncertainty.”

Taking action is especially good advice for those suffering from seasonal affective disorder — especially in this time of isolation. The National Institute for Mental Health suggests that finding activities one enjoys, whether physical or otherwise, will help those who many suffer from seasonal affective disorder. The textbook term for this concept: behavioral activation.

According to the National Institute for Mental Health, “Behavioral activation seeks to help the person identify activities that are engaging and pleasurable, whether indoors or outdoors, to improve coping with winter,”

Taking an inventory

The first part of this six-month COVID-19 mental health check-up involves checking in with yourself.

“People are really taking an inventory of how they want to live their lives,” Carnabucci says.

Checking in with yourself also helps identify and deal with, triggers before they get out of hand.

“There are all of these mental health symptoms you can check in with yourself,” Shand says. “Do I feel more distractible? Am I more irritable? Am I sleeping more or less? Has my appetite changed? Am I gaining or losing weight?”

The answers to these questions might help you determine how to deal with any issues before they become problems that compound the stress of an already stressful moment.

“If you sit and take inventory and say ‘well this is actually affecting my life negatively,’ that could be a time to start talking to your family doctor or trying to seek some sort of help,” Shand says, “whether it’s therapy or even just as simple as talking with your family.”

Staying social

Humans are social creatures, and the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced an interesting paradox: How can we maintain a rich social life in isolation?

“Just being able to process our experience with another human being becomes really important,” Carnabucci says. “I’m making sure that I’m in contact with someone every day. I have friends that I’m in contact with — some by phone, some by text, and some I visit, and of course, we do all the social-distant things to keep healthy. I go to some online Zoom support meetings — just for me.”

Shand agrees that digital meet-ups are a good idea.

“One of the blessings we have right now is our ability to connect through our computers, our phones, through Facetime or Zoom, even if we can’t connect face-to-face” Shand says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shand adds that when we are meeting face-to-face it’s important to be mindful of others — especially those that may be the most susceptible to COVID-19.

“I believe we have to make some sacrifices to protect the people that are most vulnerable in our society,” Shand says.

Facing the unknown

A big part of the anxiety of the current moment involves feelings of uncertainty.

Carnabucci says she often reflects on a quote from her late mentor Zerka Morena — who died a couple of years ago. “It takes courage to live.” Moreno said. And Carnabucci agrees there is a courage in accepting the unknown and that we can’t always be in control of what happens around us, too.

“We, as a people, love being in control — especially in the Western World,” Carnabucci says. “It’s really a spiritual challenge to identify that control is not really possible. We need to learn how to cultivate certain values such as patience and respect.”

There are some tangible things we can do to help feel more secure in uncertain times.

“People are responding to the uncertainty of today by preparing for the uncertainty of tomorrow,” Shand says. “There is an interesting phenomenon happening right now and that’s that savings accounts are increasing and people are paying off debt at a higher rate than they were at this same time last year. Paying off debt, downsizing and getting rid of unnecessary expenses can all be great ways of feeling in control of what otherwise feels like an uncontrollable circumstance.”

Shand acknowledges though that some of us are experiencing financial strains.

“Seek help when you need help. Whether it’s financial or mental, you have to seek help,” Shand says. “Because if you are struggling financially and you keep that burden on yourself, it will only create increased anxiety, which will produce increased levels of stress, which will limit your ability to productively solve the problem.”

More practical tips

Both Carnabucci and Shand recommend checking out some of the free mindful apps to help keep tabs on your mental health.

Also developing an exercise routine —especially one that includes activities such as yoga or simply taking walks in nature — are good strategies to maintaining good mental health.

In such a turbulent year, it’s also a good idea to limit the amount of time you spend absorbing news, Shand says.

“Pick a news source with a good reputation and get information from that one trusted news source for all of your information,” Shand says. “For instance, if you decide that you want to follow news and updates about the virus on the CDC website, set limits on how many times you check in.”

This strategy, Shand says, will help you to take breaks from a 24-news cycle where there’s a constant information battle for your attention and your clicks.

“The endless scroll and autoplay functions of apps such as Twitter and Instagram don’t allow for the breaks in information that your brain naturally wants,” Shand says. “You have to take breaks from media to take care of your body and make time for exercise.”

The news cycle can add to our anxiety. And for parents, both professionals add, it’s important to not let their anxieties affect their children.

“Anxiety is catching — it’s literally an invisible virus in itself,” Carnabucci says. “And kids will feel the anxiety in their parents.”

It’s OK to feel like you don’t have all the answers, both of the mental health experts say.

“If you can do nothing else for your children during this pandemic, listen to them and hear them, Shand says. “A lot of times kids are looking for someone to hear them and identify with their thoughts and their feelings.”

And both Shand and Carnabucci agree that it’s important to be patient with yourself.

“We’re all trying to figure out how to live life,” Carnabucci says.