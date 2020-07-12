Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

We know it has been a REALLY long time since you ate in the school lunchroom. It might even feel like forever. On the other hand, a long staycation means maybe you have had more time to whip up a few lunchtime concoctions. While many of you were home schooling, many adults (including yours truly) have been home working.

Lunch is my way to take a break, step away from a screen and recharge for the second part of my day. This week, we are serving up three of my favorite dishes for lunch, or even a late afternoon snack. On the menu: Hummus, Basil Pesto and Guacamole.

Check out last week's recipes and videos:

Share Your Creations

Tell us what you’re cooking! Send us a photo of your kids making a COOKING SKOOL dish for possible publication in LNP | LancasterOnline. Email food writer Kim O'Donnel: kodonnel@lnpnews.com