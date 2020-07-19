Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

In this third week of our series, we are taking things to a new level; we are making dinner. For many of us, dinner is the main meal of the day, when we gather as a family to talk about the day and refuel after work or school.

You may notice that some of this week’s recipes involve a few more steps. We are building upon our one-pot-and-pan skills and taking on maybe two pans and learning some new techniques. None of it is difficult, but maybe this week, you grab a partner to join you in the kitchen. After all, two sets of hands are more fun and gets dinner on the table in a flash.

On this week's menu: Homemade chicken strips, beans and rice and zucchini boats.

Check out last week's recipes and videos:

Hummus

Basil Pesto

Guacamole

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Share Your Creations

Tell us what you’re cooking! Send us a photo of your kids making a COOKING SKOOL dish for possible publication in LNP | LancasterOnline. Email food writer Kim O'Donnel: kodonnel@lnpnews.com

What to read next