Amy Grant will perform at American Music Theatre on Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Grant is a six-time Grammy winner and has sold upwards of 20 million records. She was last in the area with signer Michael Smith for a Christmas show in Hershey in 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 15 and range from $45 to $65.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.